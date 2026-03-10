Heatwave Alert In Pune: Essential Dos & Don’ts To Beat The Heat

The intensity of heat in Pune is increasing day by day. Over the past few days, the maximum temperature has been recorded between 35°C and 38°C in the city. Amid this, the district administration on Tuesday issued a list of dos & don’ts to beat the heat.
Dos to beat the heat:
- Drink enough water before stepping out of your homes.
- Wear loose-fitting and comfortable clothes.
- Step out of your homes after having fresh food.
- Cover your head with a cap, a cloth or an umbrella when going out.
- Drink buttermilk, lassi, lemon juice, etc., to stay hydrated.
Don’ts to beat the heat:
- Don't step out of your homes on an empty stomach.
- Don't stand in the sun for a long time.
- Don't eat spicy or stale food.
- Always keep water with you. Don't deprive your body of water.
- Don't step out in the sun immediately from a room with an air conditioner or cooler. In case you get a fever, keep a cloth soaked in cold water on your forehead.