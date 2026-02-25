‘Hearts Of Villagers At Stake’: Angry Residents Oppose Bridge Demolition Linked To Alandi Palkhi & Seek Transparency From Pune District Collector In Purandar Tehsil | Sourced

Pune: A wave of fury has swept through the Nira-Padegaon area of Purandar Tehsil in Pune District following District Collector Jitendra Dudi’s order to demolish a century-old British-era stone bridge. The villagers say that the bridge is deeply tied to the Sant Dnyaneshwar Mauli Palkhi procession, which happens on Ashadhi Ekadashi.

Local residents have lashed out at the administration, accusing them of attempting to erase historical heritage in the name of safety. Questions are being raised as to why locals were not taken into confidence before labelling the bridge “dangerous” and why the structural audit report has not been made public.

Local villagers of the Nira-Padegaon area claim that this bridge is not merely a structure of stone and brick; it is considered a living witness to the Palkhi tradition. During the pilgrimage from Alandi to Pandharpur, the Palkhi crosses the Nira River via this very bridge to reach the Datta Ghat. This is where the ritual Nira Snan (holy bath) of the Mauli Padukas takes place.

Historical records show that this stone bridge was constructed in 1927 during the British era by engineer Krishna Mandke at his own personal expense. Despite 99 years passing, the bridge has withstood massive floods, heavy monsoons, and increasing traffic.

Villagers point out that a 140-year-old stone railway bridge on the same river is still in use. That railway bridge underwent a structural audit and repairs, and now, even the high-speed Vande Bharat Express runs over it. Residents are asking if one bridge is safe; how did the other suddenly become dangerous?

Read Also Pune Crime: Class 12 Student Attacked By 3 Youths With Koyta Outside College In Kothrud After Exam

Integral to Local Life

While a new alternative bridge has been built for heavy vehicular traffic, the old bridge is still used during the Palkhi festival for the ceremonial drums, the grand procession, and the Mauli Chariot. For locals, it remains the shortest route for morning walkers, motorcyclists, and devotees heading to the Datta Temple.

Villagers allege there are no visible cracks or significant falling stones to justify demolition. Since the Public Works Department (PWD) performs annual maintenance, the sudden decision to demolish it has sparked deep suspicion.

Nira Gram Panchayat’s Deputy Sarpanch Rajesh Kakade said, “If a 140-year-old railway bridge can be repaired and kept in use, why not this one? It could have at least remained open for pedestrians and two-wheelers. Taking this decision without consulting locals is unjust.”

Former Sarpanch of Padegaon Gram Panchayat, Raghunath Dhaygude, said, “How can a bridge that has survived every flood and monsoon suddenly be declared dangerous? Who conducted the structural audit, and why isn’t the report public? We question if a proper audit was even conducted.”

The Administration’s Stance

Pune District Collector Jitendra Duddi clarified that the decision was made for the safety of devotees after the structural audit labelled the bridge dangerous.

The administration maintains that because thousands of Warkaris cross the bridge during the Palkhi festival, precautions are necessary to avoid a disaster. Palkhi Trustee Yogi Niranjannath also supported the decision, prioritising pilgrim safety.

Despite this, the core question of villagers remains: Is safety being used as an excuse to destroy historical heritage? They argue that across India, many British-era structures are preserved and kept in use.

Local villagers have reached out to the Pune District Administration that they must now answer why there is such a rush to demolish the Nira bridge. The entire region is watching to see if this witness to the Palkhi tradition will be buried under a bulldozer or if a path toward conservation will be chosen.