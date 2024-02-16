HDFC Life, Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society Ltd Sign MoU |

HDFC Life, a prominent insurance provider in India, has forged a corporate agency tie-up with Lokmanya Multipurpose Cooperative Society. This collaboration allows Lokmanya to offer HDFC Life's life insurance products to its customer base.

Established in 2000, HDFC Life is renowned for its comprehensive range of individual and group insurance solutions tailored to meet various customer needs. With a portfolio boasting over 60 products and optional riders, HDFC Life has safeguarded the lives of more than 68 lakh individuals, boasting an impressive claim settlement rate of 99.7% in FY 2023.

Chairman of Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-Op Society, Kiran Thakur, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, “The agreement with HDFC Life will significantly enhance our insurance offerings. Together, we aim to expand our business horizons. This tie-up is a crucial step towards extending life insurance coverage to a wider section of the Indian populace, further enhancing accessibility to life insurance."

CEO of Lokmanya Multipurpose Co-Op Society, Abhijit Dixit, echoed the sentiment, stating, “We are thrilled to announce our collaboration with HDFC Life, marking a significant milestone for our organisation. Through this partnership, we are committed to providing our customers with an array of insurance options, thus adding value and support to their financial planning."