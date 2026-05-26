Hadapsar Railway Station Upgrade: New High-Level Platform, FOB, Lifts & More - Here's All You Need To Know | X/@haldilal

Major infrastructure development work is underway at Hadapsar Railway Station with the construction of a new high-level Platform No. 4 aimed at improving passenger movement and enhancing basic amenities for commuters.

According to railway officials, the new platform will be 450 metres long and will include a covered open platform area spread across nearly 2,700 square metres. The project also includes the development of additional passenger facilities such as toilets, water stands, seating arrangements and other basic amenities at the station.

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Apart from the platform construction, railway authorities have also sanctioned an additional Foot Over Bridge (FOB) for the station. Currently, Hadapsar railway station has two FOBs, and the third bridge is expected to reduce congestion and ensure smoother passenger movement during rush hours.

To further improve accessibility, especially for senior citizens and differently-abled passengers, three lifts will also be installed as part of the ongoing station upgrade works.

Hemant Behera, Divisional Commercial Manager, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “The construction work is currently in progress and will be completed soon. The new high-level platform and additional passenger facilities will greatly help commuters. The extra FOB and lifts will improve accessibility and provide smoother movement for passengers at the station.”

The development work is expected to strengthen railway infrastructure in the rapidly growing Hadapsar area and provide better travel convenience to thousands of daily passengers using the station, he said.