Government Offices, Schools In Beed To Be Made Tobacco-Free

Beed Collector Vivek Johnson | Instagram / vivek_johnson_ias

Beed: District Collector Vivek Johnson has directed officials to ensure the strict and effective implementation of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) to make all government offices and school premises across Beed district tobacco-free.

He issued the directives while chairing a meeting of the District Anti-Narcotics Executive Committee at the Collectorate. Resident Deputy Collector Shivkumar Swami and several senior officials were present at the meeting.

Johnson said the campaign should begin with the Health Department to ensure that nobody consumes tobacco products such as mava or spits within the premises of any government office. He stressed that strict vigilance must be maintained to prevent tobacco use in public offices.

He further directed that no narcotic or tobacco products should be sold within 100 metres of school premises. Headmasters have been instructed to take direct penal action under the COTPA Act against individuals found consuming mava or spitting within school premises.

Emphasising the need to protect schoolchildren from falling prey to addiction, the Collector said maintaining tobacco-free school premises was mandatory. He warned that strict action would be taken against officials found negligent in enforcing the regulations.

He also called upon all departments to work in coordination and organise awareness programmes at the school level to educate students about the harmful effects of substance abuse. The district-wide anti-narcotics campaign should be implemented effectively through coordinated efforts, he added.