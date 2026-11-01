Pune: PMPML Extends 50% Bus Fare Discount To Individual Tickets For Senior Citizens From Nov 1 | Sourced

Pune: Senior citizens aged 60 and above can now travel on Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses at half fare without purchasing a daily pass.

The transport undertaking has extended its existing 50% concession to individual journey tickets from Nov 1, 2026. The decision, approved by the PMPML Board of Directors, will apply across its entire network in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and areas covered by the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Earlier, senior citizens could avail of the 50% discount only through a daily pass, which costs ₹35 for eligible passengers against the regular price of ₹70. With the latest decision, they can now receive the same concession while purchasing tickets for individual journeys.

Passengers must carry an authorised age-proof document to claim the discount.

Accepted documents include an Aadhaar card, PAN card or a senior citizen identity card issued by PMPML. Aadhaar cards must display the holder's complete date of birth for age verification.

Existing Daily Pass Concession Now Extended To Regular Tickets

The proposal was first raised in March 2026 by Pune Municipal Corporation Standing Committee Chairman Shrinath Bhimale. He had sought a 50% concession on regular PMPML bus fares for passengers above 60 years of age.

PMPML subsequently introduced the discounted daily pass on Aug 24. Under the arrangement, the remaining ₹35 was to be reimbursed to PMPML through subsidies from the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations. The existing discounted daily pass will continue alongside the concession on individual journey tickets.

Senior Citizens Welcome Decision

PMPML Chairman and Managing Director Mahesh Awhad said the initiative aims to make public transport more affordable and accessible for elderly passengers.

Senior citizen commuters welcomed the decision. They said it would particularly help elderly people who regularly travel for medical consultations, shopping and other essential activities. The reduction in fares would also ease their everyday travel expenses.