Good News For Punekars: Swargate Metro Station's 'Shree Ganesha' Likely During Ganeshotsav | X/@mohol_murlidhar

In good news for Punekars, the long-awaited opening of the Swargate Metro Station is likely to take place during Ganeshotsav.

With the opening of the Swargate station, phase one of the Pune Metro project will be completed. Currently, the Vanaz to Ramwadi route is fully operational, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate route is partially functional, awaiting the inauguration of the underground stretch from Civil Court to Swargate.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal on Friday, Hemant Sonawane, Executive Director (Administration and Public Relations) of Maha Metro, said the work on the Swargate Metro Station is fully complete. "The inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Railway Safety (CMRS) will be held next week. They will then issue a clearance certificate, and if any changes are suggested, we will make those and then request the Maharashtra government for approval to open the station as per the procedure," Sonawane said, adding, "I cannot confirm the date of the opening, but it will definitely happen in September."

The Civil Court to Swargate route includes three stations: Budhwar Peth, Mandai, and Swargate. The distances between the stations are as follows: Civil Court to Budhwar Peth (0.85 km), Budhwar Peth to Mandai (1 km), and Mandai to Swargate (1.48 km).

The original deadline for starting operations from Civil Court to Swargate was March 31. However, due to the model code of conduct, the opening was postponed.

Pune Metro has already conducted a trial run on this route in February, passing through Budhwar Peth and Mandai stations en route to Swargate.

Meanwhile, when asked about plans to increase the frequency and timing of metro services during Ganeshotsav, Sonawane stated that no decision has been made yet. Last year, the metro service ran until midnight during the last seven days of the Ganeshotsav to help devotees visit pandals. This extended timing also benefited Pune Metro in terms of revenue.

Moreover, the opening of the Swargate Metro Station and extended timings will be a boon for revellers during Ganeshotsav, as the metro will pass through Peth areas where the revered Ganpati mandals are located. Since the Peth area is almost always crowded and difficult to navigate by vehicle, the metro will help devotees reach these areas more easily.

This year, Ganeshotsav will be held from September 7 to 17.