Good News For Punekars: PMC Decentralises Building Permission Approval Powers | Sourced

In a major administrative reform aimed at speeding up decisions on construction proposals, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has introduced new guidelines for granting building permissions. The order was issued by Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram.

According to the new directives, approval powers have been decentralised based on the total area of the property involved in the proposal.

Under the revised system, building permissions for proposals where the total property area is less than 2,000 square metres will now be granted with the approval of the Deputy Engineer.

For proposals with a total area between 2,000 and 10,000 square metres, layout and construction permissions will be approved by the Executive Engineer.

Meanwhile, all proposals exceeding 10,000 square metres, or those requiring environmental clearance either presently or in the future, will require approval from the Superintending Engineer.

The order also states that after approvals under the Executive Engineer and Superintending Engineer categories, a formal consent letter will be issued in the prescribed format and signed by the Junior Engineer and Deputy Engineer.

PMC officials believe the revised approval structure will help streamline the construction permission process and ensure faster disposal of pending proposals.