Good News For Punekars: Khadakwasla Dam Fills To 63% After Heavy Rain; Water Cuts Cancelled Till July 12 | File Photo

In a major relief for Punekars facing water cuts, heavy rainfall on Monday has significantly boosted the water storage in the dams supplying the city. In just one day, the rainfall added enough water to meet Pune's drinking water needs for nearly two months.

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Water storage in the dams supplying water to Pune city as of 6 am on Tuesday:

- Khadakwasla: 1.24 TMC (62.92%)

- Panshet: 4.20 TMC (39.41%)

- Varasgaon: 4.62 TMC (36.05%)

- Temghar: 0.62 TMC (16.67%)

The total storage stands at 10.68 TMC (36.63%). At the same time last year, the total water storage was 19.08 TMC (65.46%).

The administration has stated that water will be released from the Khadakwasla Dam once its storage reaches 80%.

Meanwhile, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Mayor Manjusha Nagpure has announced that water cuts will remain cancelled till July 12. The decision has been taken in view of the upcoming Palkhi processions of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj.

Read Also Pune Rains: Devotees Stranded In Alandi Rescued As River Overflows Ahead Of Palkhi

Every year, the Palkhis of Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj and Sant Tukaram Maharaj arrive in Pune from Alandi and Dehu, respectively. They halt in the city for a day before continuing their separate journeys to Pandharpur. However, due to the overflowing Indrayani River this year, Warkaris have been urged to come directly to Pune instead of travelling to Alandi or Dehu. The 101 municipal schools will be used to accommodate these Warkaris.