Godavari Impact Investment Conclave To Be Organised In Nashik Ahead Of Simhastha Kumbh Mela

Nashik: In the backdrop of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Nashik District Administration, CSRBOX, and Kumbhathon Innovation Foundation jointly organised the “Godavari Impact Investment Conclave” at Taj Gateway Hotel, Nashik.



Startups Should Come Forward for Social Development – District Collector

District Collector Ayush Prasad appealed to entrepreneurs, innovators, and startups to actively participate in service-oriented initiatives related to the environment, healthcare, education, and civic amenities. He stated that the primary objective of the initiative is to promote social development alongside industrial growth.

Since the Kumbh Mela at Nashik–Trimbakeshwar is held across two cities, it presents unique challenges. He mentioned that the administration is planning extensively in coordination with various stakeholders to ensure smooth and safe services for devotees.

Innovation and Investment for Sustainable Development

The conclave featured discussions on water management, climate-resilient agriculture, MSME growth, environmental conservation, and impact-driven investments. A roundtable conference was organised with the participation of government officials, investors, industry representatives, academic institutions, and subject experts.

Shrikant Patil, Chairman of Maharashtra State Innovative Society, expressed his intention to establish an innovative cell at the district level to accelerate local ideas. He also announced plans to set up a divisional innovation hub in Nashik.

Direct Opportunities for Startups

As part of the conclave, a hackathon and startup expo were organised. More than 30 startups working in sustainable development, agricultural innovation, urban management, and public service technology were given an opportunity to present their projects. The winners were also felicitated.

Stalls showcasing products and concepts of various startups were set up at the venue. District Collector Ayush Prasad and other dignitaries visited the stalls and appreciated the innovative initiatives.