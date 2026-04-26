‘Go Back If You Disagree’: Amit Thackeray On Marathi Rule For Cab & Auto Drivers | X @amitrthackeray

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader and son of Raj Thackeray, Amit Thackeray, made it clear on Sunday that the party is supporting the Maharashtra Government’s decision to mandate Marathi speaking for cab and auto rickshaw drivers. “Those who don't agree can go back to where they came from,” noted Amit Thackeray.

As part of the ‘Sampark Abhiyan’ (Outreach Campaign) ongoing in Pune district on behalf of the MNS, Amit Thackeray interacted with office bearers and activists in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday (26th April). Party leaders Avinash Abhyankar and Ameya Khopkar were also present with Amit Thackeray during this visit.

According to available reports, from 1st May 2026, the Maharashtra government requires all auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers to have basic Marathi speaking, reading, and writing skills. The rule aims to improve passenger communication and promote the local language. Non-compliance may lead to permit cancellation, though free training will be provided.

Speaking about this decision, Amit Thackeray said, “We fully support the government’s decision regarding this. There is no confusion here. If there is anybody who opposes it, they can go back to where they came from.”

The non-Marathi cab and rikshaw drivers in Mumbai and Pune have opposed this and threatened to strike. Speaking on this, Thackeray added, “They don't have the capacity to shut Mumbai. If they resort to that, the Marathi auto-rickshaw and taxi drivers and Marathi people are capable enough to run Mumbai and keep it open.”

‘On the ground for the next four years’

Amit Thackeray also announced the party’s plans for public outreach. "Politicians only remember people in the fifth year, but we want to serve the people when there are no elections. For the next four years, we will continuously work on the issues of farmers, women, and students," he said.

In the day-long meeting, Amit Thackeray took the opinions of office bearers from every department in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Giving the examples of power in Nashik and corporators in Pune-Mumbai, he assured the activists that the people’s bond is still connected with Rajsaheb (Thackeray). A determination was expressed at this time that the party will be built by strengthening connections at the ground level in the future.

Government Criticism For Ladki Bahin…

Also on this occasion, Amit Thackeray levelled sharp criticism at the state government’s ‘Ladki Bahin’ (Beloved Sister) scheme.

He said, “These schemes started on the eve of elections are only temporary. This is an attempt to get votes by distributing money, and all of this stopped as soon as the elections ended. Under the name of the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme, money was officially distributed to people by the BJP.”

“The court has also signalled a stay on such schemes. The ruling party is working to deceive people by showing some new allure in the fifth year,” he alleged.

Amit Thackeray expressed deep concern over the growing grip of drugs in Maharashtra. He said, “The drug network has now reached the doors of schools and colleges, and female students are dying because of this. Yet, why is the government not taking this seriously?”

“If the chief minister gives the police a free hand for just 24 hours, our police have the capability to clean up the entire state of Maharashtra. Then, due to whose pressure has the action been stopped?” he questioned.

Warning to Gunaratna Sadavarte

While speaking on the issue of the Marathi language, he clarified that we are failing to prioritise our own language. Furthermore, while addressing the statements made by Gunaratna Sadavarte, he issued a direct warning.

“This is happening because one man wants to be seen in the media every day. If you come at the Marathi man, we will beat you on the streets. Do not target the Marathi man; we won’t beat you,” said Amit Thackeray, in typical MNS style.