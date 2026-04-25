'We Do Not Approve Of Violence': CM Fadnavis Strongly Reacts To MNS Protest Against Sanjay Nirupam Amid Marathi Rule For Auto, Taxi Drivers - WATCH

Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly reacted to the clashes between MNS workers and supporters of Sanjay Nirupam, stating that while Marathi should be prioritised in Mumbai and across the state, he added that such issues must not lead to conflict.

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His comments came as clashes broke out in Mumbai after MNS workers allegedly vandalised Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam's car during a protest over a rule mandating auto drivers to speak Marathi. Nirupam had reached out to support Hindi-speaking drivers opposing the decision. Heated arguments and scuffles followed before police stepped in to control the situation.

The issue comes amid a time when a political and social debate erupted following the state's decision to strictly enforce Marathi communication norms for commercial drivers from May 1. The rule applies to auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, and app-based cab drivers, particularly in response to complaints about communication gaps faced by commuters.

Coming back to Fadnavis' statement, the CM told reporters, "First of all, it is not wrong to say that Marathi should be given priority in Mumbai or Maharashtra. However, the government's role is to ensure that such issues do not lead to disputes."

"We do not approve of violence....We will teach Marathi to auto and taxi drivers in Maharashtra who do not know it, and not let injustice happen to anyone," he added.

On Friday, activists of the MNS staged a protest against Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam over the latter's appeal to the state government to rethink its decision to hold Marathi exams for autorickshaw and taxi drivers.

Speaking to PTI, Nirupam said he visited Ganpat Patil Nagar area of Dahisar in the western suburbs earlier in the day to speak to autorickshaw drivers, urging them to learn Marathi and not to panic over the cancellation of their licences if they fail any exam testing their language skills. "MNS workers came there and shouted slogans against me," he said.

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He also said that he has written to his party colleague and state Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, urging that broken and working Marathi be allowed for auto and taxi drivers, and the government rethink its decision to make knowledge of the language mandatory and conduct exams.

Upset over the decision, some trade unions representing autorickshaw drivers have threatened to launch a state-wide agitation from May 4.

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