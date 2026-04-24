Marathi Language Row Escalates: MNS Workers Allegedly Attack Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Nirupam’s Car, Clashes Erupt | IANS

Mumbai: Amid an escalating dispute over the mandatory use of Marathi by drivers, workers of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) allegedly vandalised the car of Sanjay Nirupam, a leader from the Shiv Sena.

According to IANS, The incident quickly spiralled into clashes between supporters of both parties, leading to tense scenes in the area. Eyewitnesses reported heated arguments and scuffles as the situation intensified, drawing the attention of local authorities.

#BREAKING: Amid a dispute over mandatory Marathi for drivers, MNS workers allegedly attacked the car of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam. The incident triggered clashes between supporters, creating tense scenes before police intervened to control the situation and restore order pic.twitter.com/uxPQ7h42Fm — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

Police personnel rushed to the spot and intervened promptly, bringing the situation under control and restoring order.

Background of the Marathi Row:

In a renewed push to strengthen the use of Marathi in public services, the Maharashtra government has initiated concrete steps to ensure that non-Marathi commercial drivers, operating auto-rickshaws, taxis, and app-based services such as Ola, Uber, and e-bike taxis, communicate with passengers in Marathi.

To streamline implementation, Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik will chair a high-level meeting on Thursday, bringing together domain experts, literary figures and senior administrative officials. The meeting is expected to focus on enforcement mechanisms, training modules, and a structured roadmap to make the directive practical and effective on the ground.

Officials said the initiative aims not only to ease communication between drivers and passengers but also to reinforce respect for the Marathi language. “This will be an important step towards ensuring smoother interactions while upholding the linguistic identity of the state,” Sarnaik noted.

The move gains significance as complaints have persisted despite a 2019 government decision mandating Marathi communication. In several instances, particularly involving migrant drivers, passengers have reported difficulties due to language barriers.

Taking serious note of these gaps, the state is now looking to enforce the rule more rigorously, with a target to align the rollout around Maharashtra Day. The recent recognition of Marathi as a ‘classical language’ has further added momentum to the initiative, officials said.

A key component of the plan will be the introduction of structured training programmes for non-Marathi drivers. The Transport Department is expected to develop a basic curriculum to help drivers acquire functional Marathi skills, ensuring that the directive is not merely regulatory but also practical and inclusive.

Prominent members of the literary community, including Ujjwala Mehendale and several senior writers and academicians, are expected to contribute to the training framework. The Transport Commissioner will also be present at the meeting to deliberate on implementation strategies.

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