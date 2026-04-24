'Marathi Should Be Respected In Maharashtra': Sanjay Nirupam Reacts To Marathi Language Row

'Marathi Should Be Respected In Maharashtra': Sanjay Nirupam Says Amid Marathi Language Row |

Mumbai: Backing the Maharashtra government’s push to make basic Marathi communication compulsory, Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam has asserted that the language deserves due respect in the state and should be understood and spoken by those residing here.

In an interview with IANS, Nirupam said that respecting Marathi is not merely a policy directive but a cultural obligation. “The Marathi language should be respected in Maharashtra. It is the request of the state government that everyone living here should respect the language, should be able to speak it, and should understand it. This is absolutely correct and reflects not just the government’s position, but also my personal view,” he stated.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Nirupam says, "First of all, I would like to make it clear and I have also written this in my letter that the Marathi language should be respected in Maharashtra. It is the request of the state government that everyone living in… pic.twitter.com/L0nKYh3WS4 — IANS (@ians_india) April 24, 2026

His remarks come amid a broader political and social debate following the state’s decision to strictly enforce Marathi communication norms for commercial drivers from May 1. The rule applies to auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi operators, and app-based cab drivers, particularly in response to complaints about communication gaps faced by commuters.

Supporting the sentiment, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC emphasised that Marathi identity and pride remain central to the state’s ethos in an interview with ANI. She maintained that while drivers must be able to communicate in Marathi, the approach should remain lawful and non-violent. Taking a swipe at Amit Thackeray, she said the issue should not be turned into “dadagiri politics,” stressing that enforcement must be carried out peacefully.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, "Marathi language, Marathi identity, and Marathi pride is paramount for us. Every auto rickshaw driver or taxi driver must speak Marathi. This is already espoused in the Motor Vehicles Act... I don't understand why… pic.twitter.com/pwjY8nQWRe — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

The move follows findings by regional transport authorities, particularly in Bhayandar, which revealed that several drivers lacked even basic Marathi skills required for daily interactions. Transport authorities, under minister Pratap Sarnaik, have since proposed stricter checks alongside structured training programmes to help drivers learn functional Marathi.

While the government maintains that the rule aims to improve the commuter experience, it has triggered opposition from unions and migrant groups. Concerns have been raised about potential misuse, corruption, and the practical challenges faced by outstation drivers.

Despite the backlash, Nirupam’s remarks underline a firm political backing for the policy, framing it as a matter of cultural respect rather than compulsion.

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