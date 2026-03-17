'Give Us Water Or We Will Go On Hunger Strike': Hadapsar Residents To Protest From March 30 | Canva AI

Residents of Hadapsar have been grappling with severe water scarcity for several years, despite multiple water supply projects initiated under the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) 24X7 equal water distribution scheme, which started in 2016 and 2018. Even after 7-8 years, these projects remain incomplete or are not functioning at full capacity.

Despite the expenditure of crores of rupees, the water supply in the area continues to be irregular and at low pressure. Many housing societies are still compelled to rely on expensive water tankers, adding to the financial stress of residents.

The pending projects include the Tukai Tekdi (Gajanan Maharaj Temple) water supply scheme with a capacity of 35 lakh litres, the water tanker located at Hadapsar Bus Depot with a capacity of 45 lakh litres, and multiple schemes in Anand Nagar, including Akashvani, Laxmi Colony (No. 15), and Sadhana Vidyalaya, with capacities ranging between 35 to 45 lakh litres.

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These projects were intended to ensure regular water supply to areas such as Hadapsar Gaothan, Gadital, Satavwadi, Gondhalenagar, Laxmi Colony, Akashvani area, Sasanenagar, Kale Borate-Nhavale Nagar, and surrounding localities. However, many of these areas continue to receive water only at odd hours or for limited durations.

Social activist Prashant Surse stated that he has been consistently following up on the implementation of the 24X7 water supply scheme for the past year, but no concrete action has been taken by the administration. A formal complaint has been submitted to the Municipal Commissioner demanding a detailed written explanation on all pending projects.

The residents have demanded immediate completion and commissioning of all pending water supply projects, a halt to compulsory installation of water meters until the scheme is fully operational, urgent measures to make Hadapsar tanker-free, and a written clarification from the administration regarding delays.

Residents have warned that if no immediate action is taken, they will go on an indefinite hunger strike, which will begin on March 30 at Gadital. They have stated that the responsibility for the agitation will lie with the PMC administration.