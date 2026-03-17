Pune: 91 PMC Schools, Including 80 Marathi-Medium & 11 Urdu-Medium, Without Principals; Concerns Over Education Quality

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A recent general body meeting of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) highlighted a serious gap in the city's education system. Out of the 236 schools run by the PMC, 91 schools are currently functioning without principals.

The question was raised by BJP corporator Yogesh Mulik, who sought details on vacant principal posts. In response, the civic administration stated that 80 Marathi-medium and 11 Urdu-medium schools currently do not have principals.

This has raised concerns about the management and academic standards of these institutions. Activists and opposition leaders are asking questions about how day-to-day administration and academics are being managed in these schools. Education experts have expressed concern that the absence of principals could adversely impact the quality of education and discipline in these schools.

Activist Vijay Kumbhar questioned the functioning of the municipal administration and raised concerns over the state of the city’s education system. "Despite Pune being known as an educational hub that attracts students from across the country, a large number of PMC schools are operating without a proper head. The absence of a principal in nearly 40 per cent of these schools is quite concerning," Kumbhar added.

Nilesh Nikam, Leader of the Opposition in PMC, said, "The situation is pathetic. If there was a vacancy at these schools, why did the administration not appoint the principals or required staff? Was it not the duty of the PMC administration to fulfil the vacancies? They could have taken help from NGOs working in the education field to meet the requirements so that the education of the students coming from downtrodden societies does not suffer. Strict action must be taken against those responsible for showing this kind of lethargy in appointing principals, as it is compromising the future of students."

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Chandusheth Kadam, Congress chief in PMC, said, "We have written a letter to the PMC commissioner seeking information regarding the status of the schools, an enquiry on how many schools have what number of teachers and staff, and why there has been a delay in the appointment of the required staff. Once I have the data, then only I will be in a better position to speak on the subject."

According to the civic administration, the matter is being addressed. Officials from the Municipal Secondary and Technical Education Department stated that the process of filling these vacancies has been initiated in line with Supreme Court guidelines related to promotions. Out of the 43 secondary schools under the department, 18 are aided institutions. The administration has assured that the recruitment process will be completed before the start of the upcoming academic year.