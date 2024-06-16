 Ghulam-e-Mustafa: India's Heaviest Buck of Kota Breed Captivates Ahead of Bakrid Celebrations
'Qurbani' or sacrifice is an important part of Bakrid and is a gesture of gratitude to Allah by Muslims who share the meat with family, friends and the less fortunate.

Rambhau JagtapUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 04:27 PM IST
Bakrid will be celebrated on June 17 with an energetic and joyful atmosphere. There is a significant demand for goats with distinctive moon-like markings on their heads, sparking a competition among breeders. In one such contest, the title of India's heaviest and most handsome goat this year went to 'Ghulam-e-Mustafa', bred by Dastgir Bagwan from Satara.

Standing five feet tall with a length of five and a half feet, Ghulam-e-Mustafa' weighs around 170 kg, resembling a horse. This makes it the largest goat of the Kota breed in Rajasthan, recently purchased by an individual from Pune for over a lakh. Dastgir Bagwan has affectionately named his prized goat 'Ghulam-e-Mustafa'.

Bagwan's passion for raising bucks

Dastgir Bagwan's passion for raising bucks dates back to his childhood. He acquires high-quality goats at around 1.5 years old and cares for them year-round, providing essential nutrients and food. This includes two liters of milk, dry fruits, green vegetables and leaves, apples, corn, gram, and a mixture of pulses daily. Dastgir dedicates four to five hours daily to these tasks. Additionally, during summer, he arranges separate air-conditioning for the goats, ensuring they are comfortable. When any goat falls ill, he promptly arranges all necessary medicines and care through a veterinarian.

Last year, his goats weighed 130 kilograms, but 'Ghulam-e-Mustafa' set a new record at 170 kg this year. This exceptional goat has garnered nationwide attention, attracting crowds eager to see him since last month.

On June 14, 'Ghulam e Mustafa' was transported to Pune, drawing a large audience there as well. During the journey, Dastgir Bagwan and his entire family were emotional, akin to a bride leaving her parents' home after marriage.

