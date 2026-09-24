Ganpati Visarjan In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 21 Immersion Centres, 47 Idol Donation Centres Set Up | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has completed preparations for the Ganeshotsav immersion ceremony. Striking a fine balance between public Ganeshotsav celebrations and environmental conservation, an initiative has been launched to collect Nirmalya (ritual offerings) and convert it into organic fertiliser. To facilitate citizens, 21 immersion centres and 47 idol donation centres have been set up across the city, and a QR code facility has also been made available. Mayor Sameer Rajurkar and Commissioner Amol Yedge have urged citizens to ensure that no littering occurs anywhere in the city.

According to Additional City Engineer Amol Kulkarni, arrangements for the immersion of Ganesh idols have been made at 21 locations across the city, comprising 11 natural water bodies (lakes and wells) and 10 artificial ponds. A special conveyor belt has been installed at Deolai Lake. Once devotees place the idol on the belt, it will be mechanically and safely immersed into the lake, thereby facilitating better crowd management. With a view to environmental conservation, idol donation centres will also be set up. Citizens or mandals donating idols at these centres will be given a bag of organic fertiliser. The donated idols will undergo the prescribed rituals and then be handed over to the concerned artisans for further processing.

To preserve the sanctity of water bodies, Nirmalya is being collected using a scientific method. Six special vehicles are operational to collect Nirmalya throughout the 10-day Ganeshotsav festival. 60 attractive Nirmalya Kalash (collection vessels) have been placed at wells and artificial ponds. On the main day of immersion, a fleet of 50 special vehicles will be ready to collect Nirmalya along key routes. Organic fertiliser will be produced from all the collected Nirmalya.

Commissioner Amol Yedge personally inspected the immersion wells at the Zilla Parishad ground, HUDCO N-12 and Shivajinagar, as well as the artificial pond at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and Deolai Lake. He issued strict instructions to officials regarding lighting arrangements and safety. Key officials and staff, including Additional Commissioner Ranjit Patil, City Engineer Sanjay Kombde and Additional City Engineer Amol Kulkarni, were present during the inspection tour. He also directed officials to ensure that devotees do not face any difficulties.

On Wednesday, officials were ordered to remove encroachments and unauthorised cables, as well as raise the height of electric wires, to prevent untoward incidents during the Ganesh immersion procession and ensure that large idols do not face any obstructions.

Ahead of the immersion, the municipal corporation and police administration inspected the main immersion route. Officials present on the occasion included Mayor Sameer Rajurkar, Deputy Mayor Rajendra Janjal, Standing Committee Chairman Anil Makariye, Commissioner Amol Yedge and Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar. They inspected the main immersion procession route, which extends from the Sansthan Ganpati Temple in Rajabazar via Shahganj, City Chowk and Gulmandi to the immersion well at the Zilla Parishad ground in Aurangpura.

For the first time this year, an immersion well has been made available for Ganesh immersion at the sports complex in the Garkheda area. Ample open space, necessary amenities for citizens and safety arrangements have been provided at this location. Therefore, the Mayor and the Commissioner have appealed to local residents to use the immersion well located within the sports complex premises for the immersion of Ganesh idols.

The Transport Department is focusing on vehicles joining the Ganpati immersion procession equipped with large sound boxes, speakers and sound systems, and will conduct physical inspections of these vehicles prior to the event. Key aspects of the inspection will include the installation of massive sound systems without regard for the vehicle's load-bearing capacity, structural modifications and safety risks arising from excessive weight.

Action will be taken against the concerned vehicle owners if any irregularities are found. Physical inspection of the vehicles will be conducted at Vaijapur starting at 8am on Friday. Separate Motor Vehicle Inspectors have been appointed for the Vaijapur, Virgaon, Shikur, Gangapur and Zhillegaon areas.