Ganpati Visarjan: 120 Lifeguards Deployed At 15 Ghats Across Pune | Anand Chaini

Pune: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has stepped up preparations for the Ganesh idol immersion processions scheduled for Anant Chaturdashi on Friday, with arrangements being made across major immersion ghats, artificial immersion sites and riverbank areas.

According to the PMC, various departments have undertaken repairs and arrangements at immersion ghats, including the installation of iron barricades, ramps, lighting, electrical systems, waste transportation facilities, public toilets, CCTV surveillance and emergency response infrastructure.

PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has directed officials to ensure pothole repairs, Sulabh toilets, additional lighting, public announcement systems, CCTV monitoring and emergency response teams along the main procession routes. Citizens have also been asked to immediately inform the administration about any difficulties during the immersion process.

Fire Brigade deploys 120 lifeguards

The PMC Fire Brigade has made extensive arrangements at 15 immersion ghats for the festival period. As per the civic body, 22 fire officers, 15 firemen and 120 lifeguards will be deployed under the supervision of the Chief Fire Officer. The department has also made available 28 life jackets, 14 rescue rings and 14 ropes at various ghats.

Officials said special precautions have been taken at water bodies, with personnel instructed to prevent citizens from going too close to the water.

During the immersion procession, fire brigade vehicles will also be stationed near Alka Talkies Chowk, with three personnel available for emergency response.

The PMC has identified several major immersion locations, including Amruteshwar Ghat, Pulachi Wadi, Natraj Cinema area, Omkareshwar, Vruddheshwar, Garware College, Panchaleshwar, Ashtbhuja Mandir, Sangam Ghat, Vitthal Mandir, Bapu Ghat, Thosar Paga Ghat, Chima Udyan, Yerawada, Dattawadi and Warje crematorium.

The civic body has also stated that lifeguards will be provided with additional safety equipment, including torches, and will undergo traffic tests to ensure they can respond effectively during night-time emergencies.

24-hour emergency control room

The PMC Disaster Management Department will operate an emergency control room on September 25, with citizens able to contact the civic administration for assistance. The control room will coordinate with the fire brigade, police, health, traffic and other departments during emergencies.

The civic body has also installed CCTV cameras and public address systems at several immersion locations, with their monitoring linked to the emergency management system.

Lighting and CCTV arrangements

The Electrical Department has made arrangements for adequate lighting at immersion ghats and artificial immersion sites. According to the department, floodlights have been installed at around 277 locations, while approximately 390 CCTV cameras have been deployed at 14 locations for surveillance.

The department has also arranged power backup facilities to prevent disruption during the immersion process. Watchtowers have been planned at locations including Alka Talkies Chowk, SP College Chowk and Swargate Chowk to facilitate surveillance and ensure adequate lighting.

Focus on eco-friendly immersion and waste management

The PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department has appealed to citizens to opt for artificial immersion facilities instead of immersing idols in natural water bodies. Artificial immersion tanks have been arranged at multiple locations across the city.

The civic body has also continued its idol reuse initiative in collaboration with voluntary organisations. During the 2025 Ganeshotsav, organisations collected shadu clay from immersed idols for reuse, with the material subsequently processed for further use.

The PMC has additionally made arrangements for portable toilets and other sanitation facilities at immersion locations.