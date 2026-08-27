Ganeshotsav 2026: Pune Police Warn Ganesh Mandals Against Loud DJs, Plasma Speakers During Festivities | Anand Chaini

Pune: Loud and high-intensity sound systems are likely to face strict action during this year’s Ganeshotsav and Dahi Handi celebrations, with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar warning that sound systems using equipment such as plasma speakers and pressure mid units will not be permitted.

The warning was issued during a meeting held at the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in preparation for the upcoming Ganesh festival. The meeting was attended by officials from various civic departments, the police administration and representatives of Ganesh mandals. Measures to ensure that the festivities are conducted peacefully, safely and with enthusiasm were discussed.

While representatives of Ganesh mandals sought relaxation of certain restrictions, the police maintained a firm stand on noise pollution. Commissioner Kumar clarified that there would be no objection to celebrating the festival, but excessively loud DJ systems, plasma speakers and pressure mid equipment would not be allowed.

Ganesh mandals will be required to strictly adhere to the prescribed decibel limits while using loudspeakers. Restrictions will also apply to the use of bass and treble levels in DJ sound systems, in accordance with applicable regulations.

Police officials appealed to organisers to ensure that celebrations do not cause inconvenience to senior citizens, children, patients, students and other residents.

The police have also warned that if DJs are found operating above the permitted noise limits or banned equipment is found in use, action will be taken against the concerned mandal and the entire sound system may be seized.

With Ganeshotsav being an important part of Pune’s social and cultural life, the police have urged organisers to balance celebrations with the need to maintain a peaceful environment for residents.