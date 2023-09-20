Ganeshotsav 2023: Use Of Drone Restricted By Pune Police | -

The Pune Police have implemented stringent restrictions on the use of drone cameras during the Ganeshotsav festival in the city, with a primary focus on ensuring public safety.

This directive will remain in effect until September 29. R Raja, DCP (Special Branch) of Pune City Police, has issued an order prohibiting the use of drone cameras during the festival due to security concerns.

Individuals who are found operating drone cameras to capture videos or images of the festival without prior authorization will be subject to legal To action under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

Here's why the cops banned use of drones

The Pune police official stated the potential threat posed by terrorists and anti-national elements who could employ drones, remote control devices, micro-lights, aircraft, and paragliders in their activities. These activities might target VIPs, and VVIPs, endanger public safety, damage public property, and disrupt law and order within the Pune Police Commissionerate area.

To prevent potential mishaps involving drones, remote control devices, micro-light aircraft, paragliders, paramotors, hand gliders, hot air balloons, and similar aerial devices, their operation is prohibited till September 29.

It's important to note that exceptions will be made for aerial surveillance conducted by the Pune City Police or activities carried out with specific written permission from the Deputy Commissioner of Police Special Branch, Pune City.

