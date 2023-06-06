G-20 Summit In Pune: PMC's Bicycle Rally on June 10 |

In an attempt to spread awareness among residents about India’s G20 presidency, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) organized a grand bicycle rally on June 10. The rally will follow a designated route starting from Pune Municipal Corporation Office and passing through various prominent locations in Pune, including Jangli Maharaj Road, Alka Talkies Chowk, Tilak Road, Abhinav College, Bajirao Road, and finally returning to Pune Municipal Corporation Office.

Pune is preparing to receive the foreign delegation and the civic body has undertaken various beautification work. The G20 Summit, a significant global event, is scheduled to take place in Pune between June 12-14 and June 19-22. The cycle rally serves as a community engagement activity in anticipation of this prestigious summit.

Registration Link

Participants of the cycle rally are encouraged to fill out a registration form in order to receive a complimentary T-shirt, cap, and medal. Admission to the rally is free for all interested individuals. In a similar rally orgainsed in January by PMC ahead of the first session of G-20 Meetings, at least 1,800 cyclists had participated.