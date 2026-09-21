FUEL SkillTech University Unveils Logo & Signs MoU With JIT In Nagpur In Presence Of CM Devendra Fadnavis | Sourced

Pune: FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University (FSU) unveiled its official logo and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JIT College during Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ recent visit to the institution in Nagpur.

The MoU between JIT and FUEL was signed in the presence of SSCT Chairman Mahesh Sadhwani, SSCT Secretary Virendra Kukreja and FUEL Chairman Dr Ketan Deshpande.

FUEL currently conducts AWS Cloud skilling training at JIT under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative.

The university said it has been established under Maharashtra Act No. 23 of 2026 and will focus on skill-based and entrepreneurship-oriented higher education.

During the event, FSU also extended an invitation to Chief Minister Fadnavis to attend the university’s inauguration as the chief guest, the release said. The newly unveiled logo will serve as the university’s official identity across its academic and outreach activities.

Speaking on the occasion, FSU Founding Vice-Chancellor and FUEL Chairman Dr Ketan Deshpande said the university would focus on providing young people with skills and opportunities to support their professional development.

FSU has been promoted by Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL), an organisation working in the skill-development sector.

About FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University

Established under Maharashtra Act No. 23 of 2026 and promoted by FUEL (Friends Union for Energising Lives), FSU is dedicated to advancing skill-based, entrepreneurship-driven higher education. Building on FUEL’s 18-plus years of impact across more than 18 states, the university aims to create an employable, enterprising and future-ready generation of Indian youth.