FUEL Launches 2nd NSE Social Stock Exchange Issue | Sourced

Pune: Friends Union for Energising Lives (FUEL), an organisation working in education, skill development and youth empowerment, has launched its second social-impact project on the National Stock Exchange’s (NSE) Social Stock Exchange (SSE). The issue, open from November 11 to 20, 2026, aims to raise ₹50 lakh to fund the two-year MBA education of 25 young women from economically weaker and drought-affected regions of Maharashtra.

The initiative will also create 2,000 short-term skilling opportunities to prepare young people for employment in Global Capability Centres (GCCs), equipping them with digital, technical and workplace skills. Organisations supporting the programme include VFS Global, CGI, Castrol, SBI Foundation, Principal, Straive, Capgemini, Jio bp, Syngenta and AXA. Fujitsu has also adopted scholarships for 100 BBA students.

Around 68% of the 25 women selected for MBA support come from farming backgrounds, 73% are first-generation learners and 60% have migrated from drought-prone regions of Maharashtra to Pune.

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FUEL had earlier become the first organisation to list a social-impact project on the NSE Social Stock Exchange, raising ₹98.29 lakh to support the undergraduate education of 40 young women.

The organisation is also developing industry-backed schools at FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University. The School of Science has been adopted by Cipla Chairman Dr Yusuf Hamied, while a School of Logistics is planned in partnership with the Allcargo Group. FUEL has invited corporates, foundations and philanthropists to support more schools and centres of excellence.

Dr Ketan Deshpande, Chairman and Vice Chancellor of FUEL SkillTech & Entrepreneurship University, said the initiative aims to make young people employable while ensuring that deserving women can complete their higher education.

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The issue will be marked by a bell-ringing and listing ceremony at the NSE in Mumbai on November 30. Individuals can also contribute through the Zerodha app.