From Village Roots To Global Stage: Jalgaon Women Self-Help Group Entrepreneurs Shine At New York Exhibition | Sourced

Jalgaon: In a remarkable success story under the Maharashtra State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), popularly known as the Umed Abhiyan, women from Jalgaon district have taken a major leap from rural entrepreneurship to the global stage. What began as small-scale local businesses has now reached New York, USA, where these women showcased their handcrafted copper products at an international exhibition.

The Umed initiative has been playing a key role in empowering rural women by forming self-help groups (SHGs), encouraging savings habits, and enabling access to banking and self-employment opportunities. Through this mission, women who once made and sold traditional items like papads and kurdayas in local markets are now adopting modern techniques and expanding their reach globally.

Leading this transformation is Anita Sonawane from Nandra village, who heads the Lakshmi Mahila Self-Help Group. Coming from a modest background and previously working as an agricultural labourer, Sonawane turned to her family’s traditional skill of crafting copper utensils to build a sustainable livelihood. She brought together ten women and started producing copper lamps and other items, entering a field traditionally dominated by men.

With support from the Umed Abhiyan, the group received training and opportunities to participate in exhibitions across cities like Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Nashik and Delhi. Their high-quality copper products, including lamps, bottles and glasses, received an encouraging response, helping them build a strong identity in the market.

Their work also gained national recognition. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited their exhibition in Sambhajinagar, appreciated their craftsmanship and purchased twelve copper lamps. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also supported the group by buying their products.

The group’s biggest achievement came when it was selected to represent India at an international exhibition in New York. At the event, Sonawane displayed their copper products, which attracted attention from global buyers. She also acknowledged the support extended by actor Anupam Kher during their visit.

This international exposure has created new employment opportunities in Nandra village. Women who once depended on uncertain agricultural work now have a stable source of income. With the upcoming Adhik Maas a period when demand for traditional lamps increases the group has already scaled up production. Their products are now sold through both online and offline channels, further boosting their earnings.

Jalgaon district currently has over 31,000 self-help groups, covering nearly three lakh families. More than two lakh women have achieved the status of ‘Lakhpati Didis,’ earning over ₹1 lakh annually. In 2025–26 alone, banks sanctioned loans worth ₹452 crore to these groups, which have maintained strong repayment records.

To support marketing, the ‘Bahinabai Mart’ initiative was launched in Jalgaon and is now being expanded to ten more locations in the district. Inspired by this success, similar malls are being developed in 13 districts across Maharashtra, each with an investment of ₹20 crore, said DRDA Project Director Raju Lokhande.

He added that while traditional crafts continue to thrive, rural women are also exploring new sectors. One such growing area is the beauty and wellness industry, where SHGs are increasingly showing interest. This shift reflects the expanding scope of entrepreneurship among rural women.

The journey of Jalgaon’s SHG women from village artisans to global entrepreneurs stands as a powerful example of how the Umed Abhiyan is transforming lives and opening new doors for women across rural Maharashtra.