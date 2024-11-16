From Pothole-Filled Roads To Protecting Green Cover, Pune Residents Raise Critical Issues At FPJ Event | FPJ Photo

Punekars raised several critical issues at The Free Press Journal's 'Vision for Pune' event on Thursday.

Surbhi Bhagwat, IT professional and member of Mission Possible Foundation said, “We have two shelters one at Shankar Seth Road, where we have housed 250 dogs and cats and the other one in Jadhav Wadi where we have kept 1,300 injured dogs and cats. I’m here to speak on behalf of the voiceless. We want the government to take strict actions against the offenders who kill the animals, their lives do matter! Only a fine of ₹50 is levied if the violator commits a crime against the dogs and cats. We lack proper facilities, hospitals, trained medical staff and animal food. The animal-human conflict has gone up and cases of cruelty against dogs have risen in the past few months.”

Sonia Singh, a resident, of Ghorhe Budruk, in Khadakwasla constituency, said, “Cemented roads have been constructed merging the village roads into expressways but it lacks basic safety measures like speed breakers, zebra crossing, and signboards. Earlier this area had a primary health centre but now people have to go to Khanapur and then to Sassoon Hospital. So, we need a primary health centre here. One of the major concerns in this area is the development by PMRDA in the catchment area without a sewage network, due to which the water is getting polluted and construction in the green belt area is prohibited. 40 per cent of Pune's drinking water is supplied by the Khadakwasla dam and the development plans should have a proper sewage network.”

Sitaram Gosavi, a member of Mukta Charitable Foundation, said, “Mental health issues have a serious impact on the overall well-being of society, and both the government and political representatives must take concrete steps in this regard. Every candidate should clearly outline their plans for mental health in their election manifestos, allowing voters to understand their commitment to this issue. Just like general health facilities, establishing dedicated mental health centres with psychiatrists and counsellors is the need of the hour. Such centres could have long-term positive effects. The government should provide financial and other necessary resources to organisations working in the mental health field, enabling them to sustain their work and access essential infrastructure. The growing issues of depression and suicide, particularly among the youth, are severe. Raising awareness across all social levels and developing concrete strategies to combat these issues is essential.”

Prajakta Mahajan, a volunteer of the Pune River Revival group of citizens and organisations, said, “In Pune, only 30 per cent of sewage is currently treated, while the remainder is discharged directly into the river. In 2014, a Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) project was announced, with promises to make the rivers clean and pollution-free. However, this work remains unfinished. Therefore, we demand a clear date by which the Mula-Mutha will be clean. We call on Pune’s MP and MLAs to declare this date—and, on that day, to take a dip in the Mula-Mutha themselves. Despite the urgent need to prioritise sewage treatment, a riverside beautification project has been launched in Pune, costing taxpayers ₹4,700 crores. Under the guise of beautification, environmental harm is taking place as riverside trees are removed. Thousands of trees have already been cut in the first one-kilometre stretch, with the project set to extend over 88 kilometres on both riverbanks. This will create 1,500 acres of new land with commercial spaces, including restaurants, parking lots, food courts, jogging tracks, and other facilities. Shockingly, even the historic Janai Mata temple has been demolished for this project! We demand that this destruction be stopped immediately and that riverfront beautification be done sustainably—without cutting a single tree and without harming the natural riparian zone.”

Pradeep Ghumare, a member of Panchavati Utkarsh Seva Sanstha Pune (PUSSP), said, “My demands are that Vetal Tekdi and other hills be notified as natural heritage and eco-sensitive zones and no development should take place in these areas. Also, the sitting MLAs are spreading lies that they have halted the development plan on the hills whereas the truth is the plan is ready and everything is approved by the PMC.”

Jayshree Baxi, a retired defence personal and resident of Salunkhe Vihar, said, “I’m here to put forward my demands as the roads in our area are encroached and half of the roads are filled with potholes. In 2016, I met with an accident because of a pothole and the situation is no better now. People who are using cars are still safe but those riding two-wheelers, their lives are in danger. Also, heavy vehicles and water tankers ply the roads during the peak hours. The traffic is again a big issue not just in our area but across Pune. There is no proper garbage management and we have stinking public toilets.”

Shailendra Patel, a resident of Bavdhan, said, “The population of Pune is swelling tremendously and the residents are facing a water crisis. It’s high time that the civic body woke up from their slumber and did something to save the water resources across the city. The first step is demarking all the smaller and bigger water bodies and notifying them so that encroachment can be avoided. We don’t have any policies safeguarding the water resources, the mere demarcation of these water bodies can help conserve the water bodies. Nowadays, we see all the wells that were there are filled and the land is being sold and is being used for development. No water harvesting plans are approved while cutting the hills for making residential properties.”

Jaymala Dhankikar, a resident said, "Mohammadwadi, a once-thriving neighbourhood, is now plagued by numerous issues. The area is grappling with poor road infrastructure, inadequate waste management, and insufficient street lighting. The lack of proper drainage systems leads to waterlogging during monsoons, causing immense hardship to residents. Moreover, the area is witnessing unchecked encroachment, leading to the narrowing of roads and sidewalks. The absence of public spaces and recreational facilities further exacerbates the quality of life. As a concerned citizen, I urge the authorities to take immediate action to address these pressing issues and restore Mohammadwadi to its former glory."

"The future of our nation depends on the leaders we choose. Let’s support candidates who stand for integrity, transparency, and dedication to public service, and who prioritise education, healthcare, employment, and sustainable development. Candidates who respect all communities, uphold justice, and work for equality, not just for the privileged but for every Indian. Representatives who listen to the people, foster unity, and are committed to the welfare and progress of every citizen. Together, let’s vote for a government that embodies India’s ideals and moves us toward a brighter, inclusive future," said activist Vaishali Patkar.

Points raised by the residents -

1. Animal welfare

2. Safety

3. Sustainable development

4. Mental health awareness

5. River pollution

6. Sewage treatment

7. Protection of natural heritage

8. Roads and traffic issues

9. Water crisis and conservation