From Kasarwadi To Heilbronn Students Head To Germany For Youth Conference On Sustainable Goals |

Students from civic-run Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj English Medium School, Kasarwadi, will be attending a two-day youth conference on Sustainable Development Goals in Heilbronn, Germany, from July 19. This marks the first time that students from the Pimpri Chinchwad will participate in an international workshop.

The selected group of 10 students from classes 8 and 9 will have the opportunity to present their work on water conservation and sanitation in front of foreign teachers and students during the ten-day study tour. Over the past two years, the Akanksha Foundation has collaborated with the Municipal School under the Sustainable Development Project designated by the United Nations.

The students have been actively involved in various activities focused on water conservation, including creating public awareness, organizing exhibitions, implementing water-saving schemes, and planning cleanliness programs. Their efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations.

Parijat Prakash, the Headmaster of Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj English Medium School, expressed pride in the students' achievements and highlighted the school's commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals. The participation of the students at the international level is seen as a beginning, with the hope that other schools will also participate in similar initiatives in the future.

The mother of one of the selected students shared her joy and gratitude for the support provided by the Municipal Corporation and Akanksha Foundation, as her son becomes the first in their family to have an international opportunity.

Commissioner Shekhar Singh praised the students' selection and highlighted the significance of this opportunity for the municipal school students to showcase their talent at the international level. He emphasized the importance of Sustainable Development and expressed the municipal administration's commitment to providing quality facilities and adopting the best educational methods for the children and teachers of municipal schools.

The Sustainable Development Goals, consisting of 17 interconnected global goals, serve as a blueprint for global peace and prosperity. These goals, set by the United Nations, aim to be achieved by 2030, addressing various social, economic, and environmental challenges for a sustainable future.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)