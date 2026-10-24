Free Foodgrains For Eligible Families In 10 Drought-Hit Talukas Of Pune District | AI Generated Representational Image

Pune: Eligible beneficiaries in 10 drought-hit talukas of Pune district will receive free foodgrains under the state government's drought relief measures, with authorities ensuring uninterrupted distribution even to families forced to migrate in search of employment or water. District Supply Officer Mahesh Sudhalkar said beneficiaries who move away from their native villages will be able to collect their entitled foodgrains from any convenient fair-price shop instead of being restricted to their regular ration outlet.

Officials have been directed to ensure that no eligible family is deprived of its foodgrain entitlement because of drought-related migration. The state government has declared drought in 304 talukas for the 2026 kharif season, citing deficient rainfall and other factors during June to September 2026. Following the declaration, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Department issued guidelines for the distribution of foodgrains to eligible beneficiaries in the affected areas.

Priority For Eligible Beneficiaries

Under the National Food Security Act, 2013, eligible beneficiaries must receive their free foodgrain quota without delay. Authorities have also been instructed to consider applications from people in drought-hit talukas who are not currently covered under the National Food Security Scheme.

Depending on prescribed eligibility criteria, income limits and the availability of beneficiary quotas, applicants may be included under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana or the Priority Household category. Officials have been directed to ensure Aadhaar linkage for all members listed on ration cards and facilitate the timely delivery of foodgrains.

Migrants Can Use Any Ration Shop

The government is relying on the portability facility under the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme to ensure that migrant agricultural labourers and other residents can access their foodgrain entitlements wherever they move in search of work or water.

Foodgrains will be distributed through electronic point-of-sale (e-PoS) devices after biometric authentication, allowing beneficiaries to collect their quota from a fair-price shop of their choice.

Measures To Prevent Irregularities

Under the Mission Sudhar initiative, authorities have also been directed to consider issuing ration cards to eligible beneficiaries in drought-affected areas, taking into account the available quota created by the cancellation of existing ration cards in the district.

Officials have been instructed to plan foodgrain procurement and distribution in advance to ensure that supplies are lifted and distributed within the prescribed deadlines. The administration has also been asked to strengthen monitoring to prevent black marketing of foodgrains, illegal hoarding and other irregularities in the distribution system.