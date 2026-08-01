FPJ’s 98th Anniversary: Krishnakumar Goyal - The Visionary Behind Pune's Trusted Landmarks

Krishnakumar Goyal with his sons Vineet and Rajesh | Sourced





Pune: From the humble scales of a neighbourhood grocery shop to the helm of a thriving business empire, Krishnakumar Goyal's journey is a testament to grounded leadership, unwavering integrity and an enduring commitment to people.



The foundation of an empire



The towering glass-and-steel skyline of modern Pune stands in stark contrast to the modest grocery shop where Goyal's journey began. Helping his father manage the family business, he listened to the conversations of customers and learned the value of honesty, hard work and relationships.



It was here that he discovered a principle that would shape his life: in business, one does not merely trade in commodities but in trust. His commitment to serving the community with sincerity laid the foundation not only for his entrepreneurial success but also for his character.



More than brick and mortar



When he entered the real estate sector in 1983, Goyal did not see himself merely as a developer. He saw himself as someone who could help people realise one of life's biggest dreams: a home.



Understanding that buying a house represents years of savings and aspirations for a middle-class family, he founded the Kohinoor Group with a philosophy that reflected his values: "Sada Sukhi Raho" (Always Be Happy).



Over the years, the group has delivered 54 landmark projects, creating homes that offer not only quality construction but also a sense of security, belonging and trust.

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Banking with a human touch



His association with Cosmos Bank reflects the same people-centric approach. Beginning as an account holder, he eventually rose to become the institution's chairman.



Despite occupying the highest office, he never lost sight of the customer's perspective. Under his leadership, the bank strengthened its outreach and expanded opportunities for thousands of families, entrepreneurs and small businesses, making banking more accessible and customer-focused.



Investing in the next generation



Education has always remained close to Goyal's heart. He believes that the future of the nation lies in empowering young minds. Through educational institutions serving over 8,000 students, he has worked to provide quality education, modern infrastructure, digital learning tools and mentorship that prepare students for a changing world.



For him, recognitions such as the Jeevansadhana Gaurav Puraskar represent not personal achievements but the success of the students whose futures are being shaped through education.



A legacy built on trust



Today, Goyal takes pride in seeing his sons, Vineet and Rajesh, carry forward the legacy of the Kohinoor Group. While they bring contemporary ideas and global perspectives, they continue to uphold the values of integrity, transparency and customer trust that have guided the organisation from the very beginning.



Ultimately, Goyal's story is not defined by the buildings he constructed or the businesses he led. It is defined by the lives he touched. Whether through a home, a classroom or a financial institution, he has spent decades building something far more enduring than structures — a legacy of trust.





“From a grocery counter to the Kohinoor Group, my journey has been built on trust, integrity and service. Our greatest success lies in the happiness of the families we serve. Today, my sons are taking this legacy forward, ensuring every home reflects our promise of 'Sada Sukhi Raho'," said Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman & Managing Director, Kohinoor Group.

The soaring glass facades and modern skyline of Pune tell a story of rapid growth. But behind the blueprints and architectural achievements lies a far more personal journey—one that did not begin in a corporate boardroom but across the worn wooden counter of a neighbourhood grocery shop.



Ask anyone who knows Krishnakumar Goyal, Chairman and Managing Director of the Kohinoor Group, and they won't just talk about landmark projects or business empires. They will speak of his warmth, his unwavering accessibility, and the way he listens as though you are the only person in the room. He is a visionary developer, a quiet philanthropist, a lover of art and culture, and, above all, a man who treats every person he meets like family. His life proves that true leadership is not about how high you climb; it is about how many hands you reach down to pull up along the way.



Behind the counter: Where character was forged



Long before he shaped Pune's skyline, Goyal spent his days behind the modest counter of his family's grocery shop. Life back then was measured by the simple rhythm of neighbourhood conversations, daily necessities, and honest hard work.



Working side by side with his father, he was not merely learning how to manage inventory or balance accounts. He was learning about human nature. He observed how a friendly smile, a patient ear, and absolute honesty could turn a casual customer into a lifelong friend. He realised something fundamental early in life: you are not simply trading in goods; you are dealing with people's lives and, above all, their trust.



That wooden counter became his first school of empathy. It taught him patience, instilled a deep respect for the common man, and forged the quiet resilience that would anchor every major decision of his life.

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Redefining Real Estate: Building homes, not just houses



When Goyal entered Pune's real estate sector in 1983, he did not see himself as a businessman seeking to profit from a booming market. He saw himself as someone helping people fulfil one of life's biggest dreams.



He knew firsthand what a middle-class family goes through to buy a home. It is not merely a property purchase—it represents years of savings, missed comforts, quiet sacrifices, and countless prayers whispered around the dinner table. Because he understood the emotional significance of that milestone, he built the Kohinoor Group around a deeply personal commitment: complete transparency, unwavering reliability, and treating every homebuyer like a valued member of the family.



Over the decades, as the company grew to deliver more than 50 landmark projects, Goyal never lost that personal touch. He wanted every family walking into a Kohinoor property to feel secure, respected, and genuinely cared for—guided by the same integrity he practised behind his father's counter.



Cosmos Bank: Leadership rooted in empathy



Goyal's desire to uplift others naturally extended into the financial world through his remarkable journey with Cosmos Bank.



His association with the institution began simply, as an ordinary account holder. Over time, through dedication and the trust of the community, he rose to become chairman of one of India's leading cooperative banks. Yet reaching the top never changed his perspective. He never forgot what it felt like to stand on the other side of the counter, hoping for support or an opportunity to grow.



Under his leadership, Cosmos Bank became much more than a financial institution driven by numbers. It evolved into a trusted partner for ordinary depositors, small entrepreneurs, and middle-class families striving to build a better future. For Goyal, banking has always been deeply personal. It is about opening doors that others may have closed and giving people the financial confidence and dignity they deserve.





Nurturing Young Minds: A personal mission



For Goyal, success has always meant sharing opportunities. His deep commitment to education stems from a genuine belief that every child deserves a fair chance at a brighter future.



Through the educational institutions under his guidance, he has helped shape the futures of more than 8,000 students. To him, these young people are never just numbers on a spreadsheet; they are individuals with dreams, aspirations, and untapped potential who simply need someone to believe in them. He has spent years ensuring they receive not only quality classrooms but also inspiring mentors, modern learning tools, and the encouragement to dream beyond their present circumstances.



When he received the Jeevansadhana Gaurav Puraskar, he did not view it as another award for his office shelf. Instead, he regarded it as a collective acknowledgement from the community—a reassuring sign that his extended family of students, teachers, and countless others whose lives he had touched were flourishing.



A quiet passion for culture and community



Away from the demands of business and boardrooms, Goyal remains deeply connected to the soul of Pune—its art, cultural heritage, and people. Whether supporting local artists, contributing to community healthcare initiatives, or quietly working through the KK Goyal Foundation, he has consistently stayed away from publicity.



He believes that genuine philanthropy does not require an audience. For him, supporting culture and helping those in need is simply a privilege—a meaningful way of giving back to the city that gave him his start.





A legacy passed down with love



The true measure of a leader lies in the values they pass on. Today, Goyal watches with immense pride as his sons, Vineet and Rajesh, carry forward the legacy of the Kohinoor Group.



While they bring fresh ideas, modern thinking, and global perspectives, they also carry something even more valuable: their father's unwavering moral compass. They understand that integrity will always outweigh short-term profit and that caring for people is the only way to build an organisation that stands the test of time.



The story of Goyal is not merely one of skyscrapers, bank balances, or accolades. It is the story of a boy who began his journey in a neighbourhood grocery shop and never forgot his roots—a man whose heart has always belonged to Pune and whose greatest legacy lies in the countless lives he has made a little brighter, safer, and happier along the way.