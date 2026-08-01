‘Prakhar Deshbhakt’: Hundreds Of BJP Workers Hold Counter-Protest As Amit Shah Visits Pune | WATCH

‘Prakhar Deshbhakt’: Hundreds Of BJP Workers Hold Counter-Protest As Amit Shah Visits Pune | Sourced

Pune: Hundreds of BJP workers staged a counter-protest in Pune on Saturday in support of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, even as the Congress held a demonstration against his visit to the city. Heavy police deployment was seen at both protest sites to prevent any untoward incident.

The BJP workers gathered at Seven Loves Chowk and raised slogans praising Shah and his contribution to the country. They described him as “Prakhar Deshbhakt” (a staunch patriot), “Naxalvadiche Kardankal” (the nemesis of Naxalism), “Rashtra Suraksheche Abhedya Kavach” (the nation’s impenetrable shield of security) and “Naxalmukt Bharataache Sankalpak” (the architect of a Naxal-free India).

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The BJP’s protest was aimed at countering the Congress demonstration organised at City Pride Chowk during Shah’s visit to Pune. Party leaders said the Congress was trying to politicise the prestigious Lokmanya Tilak National Award ceremony by holding a protest on the same day.

Shah is in Pune to confer the Lokmanya Tilak National Award 2026 on National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. He is also scheduled to attend other official and party programmes in the city.

According to the BJP, the award function is a matter of pride for Pune and should not be turned into a political issue. The party accused the Congress of trying to gain political mileage by disrupting an event honouring Ajit Doval.

BJP leaders also highlighted Shah’s role in the abrogation of Article 370, the law against instant triple talaq, measures to curb left-wing extremism and the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They said the counter-protest was meant to defend Shah’s record and respond to the Congress agitation.

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Meanwhile, the Congress protest was organised over the Delhi Police’s alleged lathi-charge on students protesting against the alleged NEET paper leak at Jantar Mantar last month. The party has held Shah, as union home minister, politically responsible for the police action and demanded accountability.

With both parties announcing protests during Shah’s visit, Pune Police deployed additional security personnel across key locations and remained on alert to ensure that law and order was maintained.