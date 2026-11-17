FPJ Impact: Goat Farmer's House Unsealed After Year-Long Ordeal Following MLA's Intervention In Maharashtra's Latur | FPJ

Latur: A goat farmer's house in Mamadapur village of Latur tehsil, which had remained sealed for nearly a year over a loan recovery dispute with Equitas Small Finance Bank, was unsealed on Tuesday morning in the presence of BJP Latur Rural MLA Ramesh Karad, Tehsildar Saudagar Tandale and other officials.

The development brought relief to the family of Navnath Boyane, who had been struggling with the consequences of the sealing of two rooms of his house since November last year.

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Boyane, who runs a goat-rearing business, had borrowed Rs2.25 lakh from the finance company around four years ago to start his business. He was required to pay a monthly instalment of Rs6,500 and claimed to have paid 10 instalments.

He said he was willing to continue paying the instalments but alleged that despite repeatedly approaching the company's officials, he was unable to resume payments. After missing three consecutive instalments, he was allegedly asked to repay the entire outstanding loan amount.

The company's representatives subsequently locked two rooms of his house, which remained inaccessible for nearly a year.

Boyane also alleged that a local man had promised to clear the dues and get the locks removed. Trusting him, Boyane handed over Rs1.07 lakh, but the man allegedly disappeared with the money.

He further claimed that the finance company was demanding Rs5.40 lakh and had threatened to evict him from the plot if he failed to pay. He also alleged that he was prevented from using the electricity connection at the premises.

The family's financial difficulties were compounded by the death of 10 goats due to illness last year. Boyane said the sealing of the rooms had severely affected the family's livelihood and daily life. He lives with his parents, brother and other family members.

NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar also spoke to Boyane over the phone and enquired about the loan and instalments paid. Pawar had assured him that party representatives would visit the house and raise the matter with the district collector. He also said he would personally intervene if the issue remained unresolved.

Boyane had appealed for help, saying his children were forced to stay outside in the cold and had started falling ill because of the situation.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Pawar, manager of the finance company, had said the property was sealed after following legal procedures and in accordance with a court order permitting the company to take possession. He said the borrower had paid around eight instalments, while 26 instalments remained overdue.

He also said he had received calls from the collector, deputy collector and other officials and had forwarded the customer's request to the company's head office for consideration. The decision on removing the locks, he said, rested with the head office.

Collector Dr Bharat Bastewad had instructed finance company officials to unlock the house.

Social activist Sudhir Salunkhe, NCP (SP) state vice-president Nishant Waghmare, Vijaykumar Rajemane and Shahrukh Pathan were also present along with villagers when the house was unsealed.