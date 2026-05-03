FPJ Impact: After 8-Year Delay, Pune’s Undri Water Tanks Finally Operational, Bringing Relief To Residents | Sourced

Pune: Nearly eight years after their construction, three overhead water tanks opposite Dorabjee Heritage Mall in Undri have finally been made operational, bringing long-awaited relief to residents of Mohammadwadi and Undri.

The project, which had remained stalled for years despite repeated follow-ups, was recently commissioned after successful water testing conducted on Saturday night. Civic officials confirmed that all technical and quality parameters were met before the supply was initiated. The Free Press Journal had covered this issue earlier, showing people's woes.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Pavneet Kaur credited the coordinated efforts of the Water Supply Department for the breakthrough. “This project had been pending for several years. Our priority was to ensure all safety and quality standards were met before commissioning. The successful testing marks an important step towards providing a reliable water supply,” she said.

“Under the guidance of Water Supply Department head Nandkishore Jagtap, the team worked tirelessly to complete the project. It is a proud moment that this long-pending infrastructure is now functional,” Kaur added.

Residents and local representatives have welcomed the development, calling it a significant milestone in addressing the area’s water woes. Members of the Mohammadwadi Undri Residents Welfare Development Foundation said the activation of the tanks reflects a renewed focus on resolving long-standing civic issues.

Concerns Remain In Undri’s Hilltop Areas…

However, concerns remain for residents in Undri’s hilltop areas, where water supply continues to be inconsistent due to a lack of pipeline connectivity. Former corporator Nana Bhangire has urged the civic body to prioritise pending pipeline works in these elevated pockets.

Bhangire, who has been actively following up on the issue, said that while the tanks becoming operational is a positive step, the benefits will not reach all residents without last-mile connectivity.

“Several hilltop societies are still not connected to the main distribution network. Residents continue to depend on private water tankers, which are both expensive and unreliable,” he said.

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‘Take Infrastructure Work On War Footing’

He called on the civic administration to take up pipeline infrastructure work on a war footing and implement a time-bound plan to ensure equitable water distribution across all areas. “Unless connectivity is ensured, the goal of making the area tanker-free cannot be achieved,” he added.

The development is seen as a crucial step towards stabilising water supply in the rapidly growing suburbs, though residents say sustained efforts will be needed to address gaps in infrastructure and ensure uniform access.