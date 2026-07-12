FPJ Exclusive: Eknath Khadse Likely To Rejoin BJP Ahead Of His 75th Birthday On September 2 | Sourced

Jalgaon: Although North Maharashtra has traditionally been a BJP stronghold, the party is currently facing political setbacks and realises that its position is no longer as secure as before. Against this backdrop, it appears to be looking towards a leader like Eknath Khadse to revitalise its organisation in the region. Amid ongoing behind-the-scenes developments, speculation over Khadse's return to the BJP has gathered momentum. The buzz intensified after BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde recently visited Khadse at his Mumbai residence, with photographs of the meeting widely circulated.

Khadse played a pivotal role, alongside the late Gopinath Munde, in expanding the BJP's organisational base across Maharashtra. His political journey with the party spanned the period from when it had only two Members of Parliament to the time it came to power in both Maharashtra and at the Centre. Before the 2014 Assembly elections, he had established himself as a formidable Leader of the Opposition. Given his seniority and performance, Khadse was confident of becoming Chief Minister after the elections. However, the party leadership chose Devendra Fadnavis instead.

Although Khadse was inducted into the Cabinet and entrusted with 11 portfolios, missing out on the top post left him dissatisfied. He subsequently began criticising the CM and the party leadership, though the BJP chose not to respond publicly. Matters took a decisive turn when the Bhosari land case surfaced, forcing him to resign from the Cabinet. Thereafter, he was gradually sidelined within the party and denied a ticket for the 2019 Assembly elections. Instead, his daughter Rohini Khadse was fielded, but she lost. Khadse later alleged that leaders from his own party had worked against her.

Disillusioned, Khadse quit the BJP and joined the then-undivided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. However, he never appeared fully comfortable in his new political home and gradually began expressing a desire to return to the BJP. By then, the political landscape had changed considerably. His daughter-in-law, Raksha Khadse, had been elected to the Lok Sabha for a third consecutive term in 2024 and had become a Union Minister of State. While the BJP's central leadership was reportedly receptive to Khadse's return, resistance is believed to have come from senior Jalgaon BJP leader Girish Mahajan.

Differences within the party became evident during the recent Legislative Council nominations. It was widely expected that the BJP candidate would be someone recommended by Mahajan, who had publicly indicated that Ketki Patil was the frontrunner. However, the central leadership eventually selected senior BJP worker Nandkishore Mahajan. According to party sources, Raksha Khadse strongly backed his candidature. Mahajan himself later acknowledged that the decision had been taken by the central leadership. Significantly, Nandkishore Mahajan is considered a close supporter of Eknath Khadse.

Raksha Khadse has reportedly been working in Delhi to facilitate Khadse's return to the BJP. Against this backdrop, Tawde's visit to Khadse's Mumbai residence assumed political significance. Khadse later said Tawde had come specifically to meet Raksha Khadse.

Preparations are now underway to celebrate Khadse's 75th birthday on September 2 with a grand public event in Muktainagar. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Fadnavis and several senior BJP leaders are expected to attend. This has further fuelled speculation that Khadse's return to the BJP could be announced on the occasion. Some party insiders also believe the event may instead be held on Sunday, August 30.

If Khadse returns, it is expected to strengthen the BJP's organisational base in North Maharashtra, provide the party with an aggressive regional face and potentially counterbalance Girish Mahajan's influence in Jalgaon district.