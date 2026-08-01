FPJ 98th Anniversary: Building Tomorrow's Leaders - How Suryadatta Is Redefining Higher Education | Sourced



Pune: In a rapidly changing world shaped by artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability, entrepreneurship and global connectivity, higher education institutions are expected to do much more than impart academic knowledge. They are expected to prepare students for careers that are constantly evolving while nurturing ethical values, leadership abilities and a commitment to society. Suryadatta Group of Institutions (SGI), Pune, has consistently embraced this philosophy, creating an educational ecosystem that combines academic excellence with innovation, industry engagement and holistic development.



Established in 1999, Suryadatta has built a legacy of 28 years by focusing on quality education, student-centric learning and future-orientated academic practices. Over the years, it has emerged as one of India's leading multidisciplinary educational groups, offering programmes that cater to diverse career aspirations while remaining aligned with changing industry requirements.





A legacy built on excellence



Guided by the visionary leadership of Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder, President and Chairman, Suryadatta has expanded into a comprehensive educational group offering undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma and doctoral programmes across disciplines, including management, business, commerce, media and mass communication, computer science, cybersecurity, hospitality, travel and tourism, fashion design, interior design, pharmacy, physiotherapy, arts, law and several emerging fields. This multidisciplinary approach enables students to develop cross-functional knowledge while pursuing specialised education relevant to today's global economy.





Learning beyond the classroom



One of Suryadatta's defining strengths lies in its commitment to creating a future-ready learning environment. Academic programmes are designed around the principles of Outcome-Based Education (OBE), ensuring that learning outcomes remain closely aligned with professional expectations. The curriculum continually evolves to incorporate Industry 5.0 concepts, including artificial intelligence, digital transformation, sustainability, data-driven decision-making and human-centric innovation.



Recognising that classroom education alone is no longer sufficient, Suryadatta places significant emphasis on experiential learning. Students participate in live industry projects, corporate internships, business simulations and industry mentorship programmes that expose them to real-world challenges well before graduation. Such experiences help bridge the gap between academic theory and professional practice while building confidence, critical thinking and decision-making skills.



Global exposure has also become an integral part of the Suryadatta experience. Through international collaborations, academic partnerships and global immersion programmes, students gain valuable insights into international business practices, cultural diversity and emerging global trends. This exposure prepares graduates to work confidently in multicultural environments and compete effectively in international markets.



Technology-driven education remains another cornerstone of the institution's academic philosophy. Students receive training in contemporary domains such as artificial intelligence, data analytics, enterprise resource planning (ERP), FinTech, cybersecurity and other digital technologies that are transforming businesses across industries. Alongside these technical competencies, skill development certifications ensure graduates remain professionally relevant in an increasingly competitive employment landscape.





Innovation that creates entrepreneurs



Innovation and entrepreneurship occupy a central place in Suryadatta's educational ecosystem. Rather than viewing entrepreneurship as a separate discipline, the institution encourages innovation across all academic streams. Students receive incubation support, startup mentoring and opportunities to convert ideas into viable business ventures. Initiatives such as Karobar 4.0 – Brand Business Story: Brought to Life provide practical exposure to branding, marketing, business strategy and entrepreneurial decision-making, enabling students to understand the complexities of modern business through experiential learning.



Complementing this entrepreneurial ecosystem is a dedicated career development cell that focuses on enhancing employability and career readiness. Students benefit from structured career counselling, communication and personality development programmes, resume-building workshops, aptitude training, mock interviews, corporate networking opportunities, and campus recruitment drives. The institution's strong corporate connect has enabled thousands of alumni to build successful careers in leading national and multinational organisations, while many others have established themselves as successful entrepreneurs.



Nurturing values alongside knowledge



However, Suryadatta's philosophy extends well beyond employability. The institution believes that education must contribute to the overall development of an individual. Leadership programmes, sports, cultural activities, research initiatives, innovation competitions, environmental campaigns, community engagement projects and social responsibility initiatives form an integral part of campus life. These experiences help students develop emotional intelligence, teamwork, discipline, resilience and a deep sense of civic responsibility.



Equally significant is Suryadatta's emphasis on value-based education. Rooted in ethics and Indian cultural values, the institution strives to nurture integrity, compassion and social sensitivity alongside academic competence. Students are encouraged to develop self-esteem, self-belief and self-confidence while embracing lifelong learning, responsible leadership and nation-building as personal commitments.





Preparing global citizens for tomorrow



The institution's comprehensive student support ecosystem further strengthens this holistic approach. Academic mentoring, career guidance, industry interactions, research opportunities and continuous faculty engagement ensure that students receive personalised support throughout their educational journey. This learner-centric environment enables students from diverse backgrounds to realise their full potential while preparing them for future leadership roles.



Over nearly three decades, Suryadatta has earned national recognition for academic excellence, innovation, industry engagement and student success. Its sustained focus on quality education, practical learning, global exposure and ethical values has helped establish it as a trusted destination for students and parents seeking an education that goes beyond conventional academics.



As industries continue to evolve and new career opportunities emerge, institutions that successfully combine academic excellence with innovation, technology, global perspectives and human values will shape the next generation of professionals. Through its multidisciplinary approach and commitment to holistic development, Suryadatta continues to prepare graduates who are not only career-ready but also equipped to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation's progress.



"Our vision is to create not just successful professionals but responsible global citizens equipped with knowledge, skills, values, innovation and compassion to contribute meaningfully towards nation-building and sustainable development," said Prof. Dr Sanjay B. Chordiya, Founder President & Chairman, Suryadatta Group of Institutions.