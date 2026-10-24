Four Pune-Lonavala Local Trains Cancelled On Sunday For Subway Construction | Representational Image

Pune: Commuters travelling on the Pune-Lonavala suburban railway section will face disruptions on Sunday (Oct 25).

Central Railway's Pune Division has announced the cancellation of four local trains and changes to the schedules of two express trains.

It will be done to facilitate the construction of a pedestrian subway between Dehu Road and Begdewadi stations.

The railway administration will operate a four-hour block on both UP and DOWN lines between 11.40 am and 3.40 pm to carry out infrastructure work involving the insertion of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) segmental boxes using the RH Girder method.

The proposed subway is intended to facilitate safe pedestrian movement between the two stations. The block will affect suburban services as well as long-distance trains passing through the section.

Four Local Trains Cancelled

The following suburban services on the Pune-Lonavala section will remain cancelled on Sunday:

- Train No 99814: Pune-Lonavala Local

- Train No 99818: Pune-Lonavala Local

- Train No 99813: Lonavala-Pune Local

- Train No 99817: Lonavala-Shivajinagar Local

Passengers travelling between Pune, Lonavala and intermediate stations have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

Express Trains To Face Delays

Two express trains will also be affected by the infrastructure block.

Train No 12164 MGR Chennai Central-Mumbai LTT Express, which commenced its journey on Oct 24, will be regulated en route for three-and-a-half hours in the Solapur/Pune Division.

Meanwhile, the departure of Train No 11029 CSMT Mumbai-Kolhapur Express on Oct 25 has been rescheduled. The train will depart from CSMT Mumbai at 12.10 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 8.40 am, resulting in a delay of three-and-a-half hours.

Passengers Advised To Check Train Status

The railway administration has urged passengers to check the latest train running status and revised timings before leaving for their journeys. Updates are available on the Indian Railways enquiry portal and the National Train Enquiry System (NTES) mobile application.

Central Railway has stated that the infrastructure work is necessary to improve railway operational safety and facilitate safer pedestrian movement in the Pune Division. The administration has expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to passengers.