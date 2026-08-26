Floods In Maharashtra, Water Crisis In These Two Tehsils: Why Are Tankers Still Supplying Drinking Water In Satara? | Sourced

Satara: Maan and Khatav tehsils in Satara district continue to face a severe water shortage despite the monsoon being at its peak. In Maan alone, 39 water tankers are supplying drinking water to 51,544 people and 43,466 cattle across 31 villages and 234 settlements as of mid-August.

The situation has raised fresh questions over the lack of a permanent solution to the water crisis in the two drought-prone tehsils. Residents have also demanded that water be released into the Maanganga River to fill dams, bunds and lakes and provide relief to people, livestock and crops.

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Tankers still running in August

Maan has seen water tankers operating for months. The number of tankers had crossed 60 in April and May. Some were stopped after rainfall in parts of the tehsil during May and June. However, water shortages have again intensified in July and August. Several villages have reportedly been seeking tankers for nearly a month and a half. Residents say there has been little movement on their demands. The local administration has also shifted responsibility for some tanker requests to senior officials.

The current tanker supply covers villages including Bijwadi, Dangirewadi, Pachwad, Anbhulewadi, Shingnapur, Thadale, Shambhukhed, Mardi, Parkandi, Paryati, Injbaw, Pangri, Kolewadi, Hastanpur, Danawalewadi, Yelewadi, Dhuldev, Bangarwadi, Virali, Valai, Mahabaleshwarwadi and Varkute. A review meeting on water scarcity being held in Maan during the peak monsoon is also being seen as an indication of the seriousness of the situation.

Crops dry up; fodder shortage worsens

The shortage is not limited to drinking water. Farmers are watching standing crops dry up. Pearl millet, maize, pigeon pea, green gram, sugarcane and onion crops have been affected due to the lack of rain and irrigation water. Fruit orchards are also facing stress. Farmers had invested in land preparation, seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, often after taking loans. They now fear losses as crops dry up.

The fodder shortage has made the situation worse. Farmers and dairy producers are struggling to feed their cattle. Fodder is being sold for around ₹4,000 to ₹5,000, adding to the financial burden. Farmers are demanding that the government start fodder camps and cattle shelters immediately. They fear that if the shortage continues, some may be forced to sell their cattle.

The water crisis has become more striking because several parts of Maharashtra and neighbouring states received heavy rain in late July and August. Many areas faced floods and flash floods, while roads and villages were cut off. In Satara, rivers and streams overflowed in several western tehsils. Mahabaleshwar recorded very heavy rainfall. Maan and Khatav, however, received little relief from the monsoon. Located towards the Solapur and Sangli borders of Satara district, the two tehsils have once again been left waiting for rain.

Farmers seek water from irrigation projects

With little rain, farmers are now looking towards the Urmodi, Jihe Katapur, Tembhu and Tarali projects. Residents say water released into the Maanganga River in April and May could have helped fill local lakes, bunds and Kolhapur-type weirs before the monsoon. They argue that this could have reduced the present water shortage.

Rajewadi Dam would also benefit when water is released into the Maanganga River, residents said. Locals have questioned why water from various irrigation schemes was released towards areas of Sangli and Sangola in July, while Maan continues to face a shortage. They are demanding a fair share of water rotations for the taluka.

The crisis has continued for much longer in some villages. Water tankers have been operating in parts of Maan for nearly 15 months. Tankers are still supplying water at Manewadi in the Kukudwad area and Dangirewadi in the Shingnapur area. Residents say it is unusual to depend on tankers even during the monsoon.

The shortage is also affecting animals and wildlife. Residents have urged the Forest Department to arrange drinking water sources for wildlife and reptiles in areas where natural water holes have dried up. The recurring crisis has led to renewed demands for a permanent solution instead of relying on tanker supplies and periodic water rotations. Residents say Maan and Khatav need assured water for drinking, livestock and agriculture rather than temporary relief every summer and monsoon.