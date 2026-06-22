First Monsoon Rain Exposes Pune's Chronic Flooding Woes | File Photo

The first major spell of the southwest monsoon has once again exposed Pune's flooding problems, with several areas witnessing severe waterlogging, traffic congestion and disruption to daily life. Residents across Shivne, Uttamnagar, Kondhave Dhawade, Kopre, Lagad Mala in Dhayari and parts of Kothrud have questioned the Pune Municipal Corporation's (PMC) preparedness, alleging that despite spending lakhs and crores of rupees on drainage and road infrastructure, recurring flooding hotspots continue to be ignored.

Sunday's rain flooded several roads, bringing traffic to a crawl and exposed the shortcomings in stormwater drainage and civic planning. Citizens alleged that the flooding was not merely the result of heavy rainfall but the consequence of years of poor planning, blocked natural waterways and inadequate maintenance of drainage systems. Residents pointed out that several natural streams and drains in Shivne, Uttamnagar and Kondhave Dhawade have either been diverted or obstructed over the years due to unchecked construction activity, restricting the natural flow of rainwater. They claimed that despite civic authorities being fully aware of locations that witness waterlogging every monsoon, permanent engineering solutions have not been implemented.

The situation turned particularly serious in Kondhave Dhawade, where waterlogged roads brought traffic to a standstill, with vehicle queues stretching nearly half a kilometre. Residents warned that if corrective measures are not taken before the peak monsoon season, future spells of heavy rain could result in major accidents and even loss of life. Several commercial establishments and residential properties also reported water entering their premises, causing financial losses.

At Lagad Mala in Dhayari, Sonali Kulkarni, a resident, expressed anger over the faulty planning of sewerage works. "Although officials were informed in advance about the exact locations where rainwater accumulates every year, the drainage works were carried out elsewhere, obstructing the natural flow of water instead of improving it. The road was submerged during the very first rainfall, making potholes invisible and creating a serious risk for motorists, particularly two-wheeler riders."

Local resident Yogeshwari Kadam said, "The waterlogging issue has become a permanent problem and if authorities keep eye-washing people, then the conditions could worsen in the coming weeks."

Responding to the criticism, Deputy Engineer Rajesh Kharat of the Sewerage Department acknowledged that a large-scale stormwater drainage project would be required to permanently address the issue. He said a technical survey would be conducted and the work would be considered in future planning. Residents, however, questioned the quality of the existing work and demanded an inquiry into the planning, technical design and execution of drainage projects.

In Kondhave Dhawade, heavy rain also exposed waste management issues as garbage clogged drainage inlets near a bridge, causing rainwater to accumulate and cutting off connectivity between Uttamnagar and Bahuli for nearly one-and-a-half hours.

Aniket Dhawade, a local resident, said, "Traffic came to a standstill in just a few hours of rain, and this exposed the shabby work done by PMC. I literally had to volunteer and enter the flooded stretch and manually removed garbage blocking the drains. Seeing me struggling to remove the garbage, a few people also came in to help me, and then the water receded, allowing traffic to move."

Sagar Avachite, another resident, said, "Water entered many shops, including fabrication workshops, garages and grocery stores, damaging goods and parked vehicles. The water entered my shop too, and I had to incur financial loss."

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Raja Thakar, a tempo driver, said, "I was stranded in the flooded stretch in Kondhwa, and the goods in my tempo were also damaged because of the splashing of water created by passing vehicles. They alleged that despite repeated assurances from civic authorities over the past several years, no lasting solution has been implemented."

Meanwhile, residents in Kothrud welcomed the long-awaited rainfall after weeks of intense summer heat. Heavy showers lashed areas like Karve Road, Paud Road, Gujarat Colony, Mayur Colony, Kothrud Gaothan, Sutardara, Rambaug Colony, Shastri Nagar, Bhusari Colony, Dahanukar Colony and Karvenagar, bringing relief from soaring temperatures. However, several roads in the area also witnessed temporary waterlogging due to the intensity of the rain.

Vinayak Kindare, a resident of Kothrud, said, "The first major rainfall of the season has once again highlighted the need for comprehensive stormwater drainage planning, regular desilting of drains, protection of natural watercourses and timely pre-monsoon maintenance. We are urging the authorities to move beyond temporary measures and implement permanent infrastructure solutions to prevent recurring flooding and ensure safer roads during the monsoon."