Fire Breaks Out At Parbhani District Collectorate; Major Tragedy Averted | Sourced

Parbhani: A sudden fire broke out in the District Planning Auditorium at the District Collectorate at around 2:30pm on Thursday, destroying furniture, documents and other materials. Upon receiving information about the fire, personnel from the municipal fire brigade immediately rushed to the spot and quickly brought the blaze under control, averting a major tragedy.

A meeting of the tehsil administration was underway in the District Planning Hall at the time of the incident, when panic ensued after smoke was suddenly seen emerging from the rear gate of the hall. On being informed, Tehsildar Sandeep Rajapur and Disaster Management Officer Pawan Khandke alerted the fire brigade.

The team arrived at the District Planning Hall shortly thereafter and brought the fire under control. Materials kept near the rear gate and on the staircase were reduced to ashes in the blaze. A major tragedy was averted as firefighters managed to contain the fire in time. No casualties were reported, and the administration has brought the situation under control.

Meanwhile, Mayor Syed Iqbal visited the site and commended the officials for promptly bringing the fire under control. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire Department Head Deepak Kanode, along with firemen Syed Najim and Sarjerao Mundhe, and driver Inayat Ali, were present at the scene.

After the fire was brought under control, Resident Deputy Collector Anuradha Dhalkari also visited the site, inspected the area and instructed officials to investigate the cause of the fire.