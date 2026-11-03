FINALLY! PM Modi Virtually Inaugurates Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro: All You Need To Know | FPJ Photo

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated the much-awaited Pune Metro Line 3 virtually. Speaking at the event, he said this was an "example of pro-people and proactive good governance."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The first metro service in our country began in 1984. In the following 30 years, only 248 kilometres of metro lines were constructed. Just 248 kilometres! By 2014, metro services were operational in only five cities across the country. Had the same old mindset, the same old government and the same old work culture continued, it would have taken several more decades for the metro to reach Pune. But in 2014, when the country gave the NDA an opportunity to serve, we moved forward with a firm commitment. That commitment was to improve the ease of living and ease of transportation for the middle class living in our cities. And today, we can see the results," PM Modi said.

"Over the past 12 years, metro transportation in the country has undergone a complete transformation. In 2014, the metro network covered just 248 kilometres; today, it has expanded to approximately 1,200 kilometres. In 2014, metro services were operational in only five cities. Today, they are running in 26 cities across the country. Now, more than one crore people travel by metro every day. Today, India's metro network is counted among the three largest metro networks in the world," he added.

More about Pune Metro Line 3

Spanning approximately 23 kilometres, Pune Metro Line 3 (Pink Line) connects Maan to District Court Metro station. The corridor will provide Metro connectivity between the Hinjawadi IT hub and Shivajinagar, improving access to one of Pune's major employment centres and facilitating the daily commute of thousands of IT professionals and other commuters.

The corridor will integrate with the existing metro network, providing seamless connectivity across different parts of Pune. It will help reduce dependence on private vehicles, ease traffic congestion and vehicular emissions, and improve access to major commercial and residential areas.

Read Also Pune To Navi Mumbai: How Alankar Police Chased Kidnappers Across Expressway To Rescue Businessman

Pune Metro Phase-II

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also laid the foundation stone of Pune Metro Phase-II. This is to be developed at an estimated cost of around Rs 13,500 crore. Phase-II comprises Pune Metro Lines 2A, 2B, 4 and 4A, which will substantially expand the city's Metro network and strengthen connectivity across important residential, commercial and IT hubs.

Under Phase-II, Lines 2A and 2B will span a total length of around 12.75 kilometres. Line 2A will connect Vanaz to Chandani Chowk, while Line 2B will connect Ramwadi to Vitthalwadi, extending the existing east-west Metro network. Line 4, spanning around 25.52 kilometres, will connect Kharadi to Khadakwasla. Line 4A, spanning 6.12 kilometres, will connect Nal Stop to Manik Baug.