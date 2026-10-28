FDA Suspends Permits Of 8 Hotels, Canteens In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the permits of eight food establishments, including five hotels, one cottage industry and two canteens, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and its industrial areas for allegedly violating food safety norms.

The action was taken under the ‘Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra’ campaign to protect public health. The permits were suspended under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, following inspections that revealed unhygienic conditions, pest infestations, inadequate food safety checks and negligence regarding staff health.

Read Also Pune: Diwali Rush Prompts Daytime Goods Transport Ban In Central Markets Till November 12

During the inspections, officials found dirty kitchens and floors, with flour-kneading machines placed in unhygienic areas. Bags of vegetables, including potatoes and onions, were stored on dirty floors near garbage bags.

The establishments facing action are Hotel Carnival Bar and Restaurant and Hotel Nishant Park on Beed Bypass; Mitali Rajyog and FS Services (Endurance Canteen) in Waluj MIDC; Radhakrishna Gruhaudyog in Shendra MIDC; Table Nine Garden Restaurant in Balapur; Vidya Enterprises (FDC Canteen) in Waluj; and Green Pure Veg in Waluj.

At Hotel Nishant Park, officials reportedly found rats and insects near food items. At Green Pure Veg, cooked and raw food was stored together. Rusted equipment, spider webs, inadequate temperature control and a lack of drinking water testing were also reported at the inspected establishments.

FDA Joint Commissioner Shrikant Karkale said the establishments had been ordered to stop manufacturing and selling food. The suspensions would not be revoked merely on the submission of letters claiming that the deficiencies had been rectified. The decision would be taken after officers reinspected the premises.