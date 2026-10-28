WATCH: Pune Woman Constable Drives Drunk On Wrong Side Of Road In Manjari

Pune Woman Constable Drives Drunk On Wrong Side Of Road In Manjari | Video Screengrab

Pune: Pune Police have initiated the process of registering a First Information Report (FIR) against a woman constable who allegedly drove on the wrong side of the road while intoxicated in Manjari early on Tuesday, Oct 27.

The department is also preparing to suspend her from duty, officials said.

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The incident came to light after motorists spotted the car moving on the wrong side of the road. They recorded videos and shared them on social media.

According to a available information, the 39-year-old constable is posted at Kalepadal police station (under the Pune City Police Commissionerate). She was reportedly wearing her police uniform despite being on casual leave.

The car allegedly had no registration number plate. Motorists reportedly stopped and asked the constable if she needed help. They also offered to drop her home.

Police Initiate Action Against Constable

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone VI) Jeevan Beniwal said the process of registering an FIR against the constable had been initiated.

Senior police officers have also sought her service details from Kalepadal police station to begin departmental proceedings. The department is preparing orders to suspend her.

However, at the time of reporting the FIR was not registered. Manjari police had not recorded the constable's statement at the time of publication.

Police Probe Circumstances Before Incident

According to sources, the constable had taken casual leave and had not reported for duty on Sunday and Monday.

Police suspect that she and her friends may have attended a party in the Bund Garden area before the incident. However, the circumstances in which she allegedly consumed alcohol remain unclear and open to investigation.

Further details about the FIR, medical report and the action taken against the constable are awaited.