FDA Seizes 397.6 Kg Ghee Stock Worth ₹2.75 Lakh In Nashik; Action Against Unlicensed Seller |

Nashik: With the aim of ensuring that citizens across the state have access to safe, hygienic, and high-quality food, and to guarantee the effective implementation of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has launched a state-wide special inspection drive for milk and dairy products.

As part of this campaign, an inspection was conducted on August 10 at the premises of Sanjay Bhagchand Burad in the Ravivar Peth area of Nashik city. It was discovered that ghee of various brands was being stored for sale without the required license or authorisation.

Seized Ghee:

- KMP Krishna Cow Ghee

- Madhuli Cow Ghee

- Shreemayee Cow Ghee

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A total stock of 397.600 kg of ghee, valued at Rs 2,75,812, was seized. Samples have been sent to the laboratory for analysis, and further action will be taken once the reports are received. A notice to immediately cease business operations has been served on the establishment for operating without a license.

This operation was carried out by Food Safety Officers Rutuja Navale and Abhay Khedkar, under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner (Food) Vinod Dhawad and Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane.

Action in Rural Areas

On August 7, an inspection was conducted at the premises of milk vendor Chandrakant Garad in Anakwade, Nandgaon Taluka. Due to issues such as operating without registration, storing milk in unhygienic conditions, and the milk being of substandard quality, a sample of cow's milk was collected, and the remaining 196 litres of milk were destroyed.

The Food and Drug Administration places the highest priority on protecting public health, and no leniency will be shown to any business operator found violating food safety regulations. The special inspection drive in the Nashik division will continue on an expanded scale.

Joint Commissioner (Food) Mangesh Mane has urged food business operators to strictly adhere to legal regulations regarding hygiene, as well as the safe production, storage, and sale of food. Citizens have also been encouraged to lodge a complaint with the Food and Drug Administration, Nashik, if they have any concerns regarding food products.