Nashik: VIP Darshan Suspended At Trimbakeshwar Temple During Shravan, VVIP Access Also Restricted | Sourced

Nashik: In view of the massive influx of devotees expected during the holy month of Shravan, the Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust has taken an important decision to suspend VIP darshan at the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple from August 13 to September 13, 2026. The decision has been taken to ensure that ordinary devotees get better access to darshan and to facilitate smooth crowd management.



Shravan is considered highly significant for devotees of Lord Shiva, and Trimbakeshwar witnesses a substantial increase in footfall during this period. Large crowds are particularly expected on Shravan Mondays, religious festivals and holidays. In view of the situation, priority has been given to crowd management, darshan queues, security and the safety of devotees. Accordingly, the VIP darshan facility has been temporarily suspended.



Restrictions Also for VVIPs

Along with the suspension of VIP darshan, restrictions have also been imposed on darshan for very important persons (VVIPs). As per the arrangement, a maximum of 20 VVIPs per day will be permitted to have darshan during the time slot designated by the Devasthan. This is intended to prevent large numbers of people from seeking special darshan through recommendations or other means.

The decision is expected to reduce the additional pressure on the temple's darshan system. By limiting special arrangements for VIPs, the Devasthan aims to ensure that the darshan process for ordinary devotees is not disrupted.



Ordinary Devotees to Get Priority

With a large number of devotees expected to visit Trimbakeshwar during Shravan, the Devasthan is focusing on making the darshan system more orderly. Efforts are being made to prevent overcrowding at any particular point, streamline queues and provide devotees with a safe environment for darshan.

Trimbakeshwar is one of the important pilgrimage centres among the twelve Jyotirlingas. The temple attracts large numbers of devotees during Shravan, Mahashivratri and other major religious occasions. Shravan and festivals such as Nag Panchami hold special religious significance in the region.



Devotees Advised to Plan Their Visit

Devotees planning to visit Trimbakeshwar between August 13 and September 13 have been advised to take note that VIP darshan will not be available during this period. Darshan may take longer than usual on days witnessing heavy crowds. Devotees are therefore urged to maintain patience and follow the instructions issued by the Devasthan and local administration.

The decision to suspend VIP darshan during the Shravan rush is being viewed as an important crowd-management measure that gives priority to the large number of ordinary devotees visiting the temple.