Nashik: Dwaraka Junction To Reopen For Nashik-Dhule Traffic By August 31 | Sourced

Nashik: Dwaraka Junction will be reopened for Nashik-Dhule-bound traffic by August 31, with officials directing MSIDC to expedite ongoing work and restore traffic movement at the key junction.



Nashik Police Commissioner Sandip Karnik, NTKMA Commissioner Shekhar Singh and NMC Commissioner Manisha Khatri inspected ongoing works at Dwaraka, Mumbai Naka and Trimbak Road on Monday and set deadlines for opening road stretches.

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At Mumbai Naka, agencies were directed to clear one side of the Mumbai Naka–Gadkari Signal–Khadkali Signal stretch before Navratri. On Trimbak Road up to ABB Circle, patching work and opening of one side were ordered by August 31.



Additional traffic wardens will be deployed to manage congestion and coordinate with agencies. Officials also directed contractors to fill potholes and ensure smooth traffic movement alongside ongoing infrastructure works.