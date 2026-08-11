Nashik: MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre Raises Key Dindori Development Issues With PM Modi |

New Delhi/Nashik: A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MPs, led by the party’s Lok Sabha group leader Supriya Sule, paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House.



During the meeting, Dindori Lok Sabha MP Bhaskarrao Bhagre submitted a detailed memorandum to the Prime Minister highlighting various development projects and long-pending issues concerning the constituency.



The memorandum called for the establishment of an Integrated Agricultural Processing and Value Addition Centre in Dindori to promote processing industries for onion, tomato and grape growers. Bhagre stated that industries for onion powder, dehydrated onion, onion flakes, paste and tomato processing would help farmers secure better prices for their produce and increase their incomes.



Considering the rich biodiversity of the Dindori–Peth–Surgana region, Bhagre demanded the establishment of a National Herbal Research and Development Centre. He also sought initiatives to preserve the traditional medicinal knowledge of tribal communities, promote conservation and scientific cultivation of medicinal plants, and encourage the herbal industry.



To provide national recognition to the tribal art, culture and traditional cuisine of the Dindori–Surgana region, Bhagre proposed setting up a Tribal Culture and Arts Centre. He also sought employment opportunities for local youth and women through eco-tourism, trekking, nature trails, adventure tourism, camping, homestays and digital marketing.



Against the backdrop of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, Bhagre demanded immediate four-laning and, wherever necessary, concrete construction of the Nashik–Dindori–Vani–Saptashrungi Gad road. He stressed that the route would carry lakhs of devotees and therefore needed to be developed in time to ensure safe and smooth traffic movement.



Bhagre also sought an independent, high-level inquiry into alleged irregularities in NAFED’s onion procurement process in Chandwad taluka, including complaints regarding the purchase of substandard onions. He demanded a forensic audit of weighing records, bills, stock registers, quality inspections, transportation records and digital entries.



Bhaskarrao Bhagre expressed the hope that the Union government would take positive decisions on these demands and provide the necessary financial support to accelerate development for farmers, tribal communities, youth, women, traders and citizens across the Dindori Lok Sabha constituency.