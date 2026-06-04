FDA Destroys 102 Litres Of Lassi Made Using Expired Ingredients During Raids In Beed | Sourced

Beed: The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) destroyed 102 litres of lassi after discovering that a manufacturing unit near Beed was allegedly using expired food ingredients in its production process.

The action was taken during a special enforcement drive launched across Beed district under the guidance of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe. The destroyed lassi was valued at Rs 8,125.

The lassi unit was located in Wasanwadi near Beed. During the inspection, FDA officials found expired ingredients allegedly being used in the preparation of the product and immediately ordered the destruction of the stock.

The raids were part of a five-day campaign against food adulteration and unsafe food practices. Simultaneous inspections were carried out in Beed, Patoda, Kaij, Shirur Kasar and Majalgaon tehsils.

In Kaij, officials collected samples of two varieties of sweets for testing. Samples were also collected from two milk collection centres in Patoda.

In Majalgaon, the FDA seized 71 kg of soybean oil. In Shirur Kasar, food stocks weighing 158 kg and worth Rs 24,806 were confiscated. Samples of the seized items have been sent for laboratory analysis. Further action will be taken based on the test results.

The FDA also intensified its drive against the sale of banned gutkha products. During a raid on a paan kiosk in Beed city, officials seized gutkha worth Rs 2.60 lakh. Additional seizures included gutkha worth Rs 5,392 from a shop in Talwada village of Georai taluka and products worth Rs 23,580 from a grocery store in Wadwani.

Criminal cases have been registered against the individuals involved in the sale of banned tobacco products.

The operation was conducted by food safety officers Ajay Gadhe, Ankush Narwade, Siddhant Khandare and their team.

Officials said inspections of hotels, sweet shops, milk collection centres and other food businesses will continue across the district. The administration has warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in food adulteration and violations of food safety norms.

The recent crackdown has received a positive response from citizens, with many praising the administration's efforts to act against food adulteration and illegal trade practices in the district.