FDA Cracks Down On Beed Milk Vendors After Adulteration Videos Go Viral | Sourced

Beed: Following the appointment of Tukaram Mundhe as Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the agency has intensified its statewide crackdown on food adulteration. As part of the drive, the FDA launched a major operation against milk vendors in Beed who were allegedly emptying packaged milk into cans and selling it as fresh loose milk.

The action follows widespread public outrage after videos went viral on social media last week. The footage showed vendors at Barshi Naka, Parli Road, Kolharwadi Cross Road and Khajana Well opening sealed milk packets and emptying them into large delivery cans, allegedly without the required licences or permissions.

The videos also raised concerns as several seized milk packets allegedly lacked mandatory details such as the manufacturer's name, manufacturing and expiry dates, and fat and nutritional content.

The alleged illegal activity was reportedly taking place between 6am and 8am near Mochi Pimpalgaon, Kolharwadi Cross Road and Aherwadgaon on the Beed-Parli Road.

Taking serious note of the videos, an FDA team, acting under the directions of Commissioner Mundhe, conducted a surprise raid at Mochi Pimpalgaon on Saturday morning.

During the inspection, two vendors allegedly failed to produce valid milk vending licences or purchase invoices. The FDA seized and destroyed around 200 milk pouches on the spot. Several other vendors reportedly fled after noticing the inspection.

Officials collected milk samples and sent them for laboratory testing to determine whether the milk met prescribed quality standards.

The FDA said strict action would be taken against those found violating food safety norms.

"Anyone found compromising public health through food adulteration will face stringent action under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Licences will be cancelled and criminal proceedings initiated," an FDA official said.