Fast-Track Pune Railway Projects, Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol Tells Central Railway | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Pune: Union Minister of State and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday directed Central Railway authorities to expedite ongoing and proposed railway development projects in Pune and surrounding areas, while prioritising passenger safety, basic amenities and protection of railway property.

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During a meeting of MPs from districts falling under the jurisdiction of Central Railway, Mohol raised several issues concerning Pune and nearby railway stations and called for time-bound action by the railway administration.

With passenger footfall at Pune railway station expected to increase in the coming years, Mohol directed officials to plan the proposed six additional platforms, keeping future requirements in mind. He stressed the need for long-term planning so that repeated alterations and disruptive construction can be avoided in the future.

Security at Pune station

Mohol emphasised the need to strengthen security at Pune railway station. He directed authorities to immediately shut all unauthorised entry and exit points and strengthen the station's protective boundary wall. For better security, round-the-clock deployment of ticket-checking staff and Railway Protection Force personnel at station entrances, along with the installation of CCTV cameras at more locations, is mandatory.

Additionally, he raised the recurring problems of waterlogging and leakage at the station, platforms and office premises during the monsoon. A permanent solution is required instead of temporary measures. Long-term arrangements should also be made to prevent rainwater from entering the parcel office and damaging customers' goods, he said.

Mohol further called for railway authorities to announce train platform numbers at least 30 minutes in advance, improve cleanliness and toilet maintenance, and address complaints related to overcharging, hygiene and food quality at catering outlets.

He also suggested strict action, including suspension or termination of contracts, against catering contractors repeatedly violating rules. Additional or unauthorised charges in parking, food stalls and parcel-related contracts should also be prevented.

Facilities such as waiting rooms, toilets, drinking water and refreshments should be made available for long-distance passengers, he said.

Crackdown on encroachments

Mohol also called for strict action against encroachments on railway-owned land. He said strategically located railway properties in areas such as Deccan Gymkhana and Shankarsheth Road should be utilised commercially in a planned manner to generate revenue for the railways. Railway land must be protected from encroachment while ensuring its appropriate and planned utilisation.

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At Hadapsar railway station, Mohol raised concerns over the lack of basic facilities on Platform No. 2 despite important trains being handled there. Immediate provision of toilets, sanitation facilities and other essential amenities should be made, he said.

‘Bring Deccan Queen back to Platform 1’

Mohol also urged the railway administration to operate the historic Deccan Queen Express from Platform No. 1 at Pune railway station, as was done earlier.

Describing the Deccan Queen as an iconic part of the Pune-Mumbai railway journey, he called for a positive decision keeping in mind the city's historical association with the train.

He also raised concerns over the quality of food and service in the Deccan Queen's dining car and called for improvements to restore its earlier standards and reputation.

Improve transport arrangements at Pune, Hadapsar stations

Complaints regarding inconvenience caused to passengers by auto-rickshaw drivers outside Pune and Hadapsar railway stations were also raised during the meeting.

Mohol asked railway authorities to coordinate with the Regional Transport Office and law enforcement agencies to streamline the system. He also suggested introducing prepaid auto-rickshaw and taxi services and taking measures to curb unauthorised parking outside the stations.