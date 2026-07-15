Farmers Stage 'Rasta Roko' In Beed, Seek Crop Insurance & Complete Loan Waiver | Sourced

Beed: Hundreds of farmers under the banner of the Shetkari Hakk Morcha staged a massive Rasta Roko at Umri Cross Road in Beed tehsil on the Beed-Pimpalner Road on Tuesday, demanding immediate financial relief for drought-hit farmers. The protest was led by farmer leader Rajendra Amte.

Addressing the gathering, Amte demanded that the Maharashtra government provide crop insurance compensation of ₹17,000 per hectare, as announced earlier, and implement a complete farm loan waiver unconditionally.

He said that inadequate rainfall in Beed district has left standing crops withering in the fields, forcing many farmers to undertake re-sowing. If rainfall does not occur within the next eight to ten days, farmers may be compelled to sow their crops for a third time, further increasing their financial burden.

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Amte also urged the government to explore artificial rain (cloud seeding) to save crops, stating that if the country has the capability to send missions to the Moon and Mars, similar technological efforts should be used to protect farmers facing an agrarian crisis.

Warning the government against any deviation from its earlier promises, he said the Shetkari Hakk Morcha would not accept any discrimination or irregularities in the implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme.

Following the road blockade at Umri Cross Road, the protesters submitted a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis through the Tehsildar, reiterating their demands for immediate crop insurance assistance, cloud seeding, and a comprehensive farm loan waiver.

Prominent participants included Balasaheb More, Rahul Tekale, Ashok Yede, Rohidas Maske, Subhash Giram, Umesh Maske, Khaja Pathan, Deepak Jadhav, Jalinder Shinde, Balibhau Mehetre, Rajabhau Salunke, and Masuram Salunke.

Farmers from Khande Pargaon, Nagapur (Khurd and Budruk), Antarwan Pimpri, Umri, Umard Khalsa, Barhanpur, Bhatsangvi, Rakshasbhuvan, Kukkadgaon, Wadgaon Gunda, Mhalas Jawala, Mhasapur, Pimpalgaon Manjara, Eit, Gangnathwadi, Pimpalner, and several other villages participated in the agitation in large numbers.