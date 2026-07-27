Fake Journalist Held In ₹1 Crore Robbery Bid On Pune Businessman; Two Police Personnel Absconding | AI (Representative)

Pune: A man accused of posing as a journalist has been arrested in connection with the alleged attempt to rob a businessman of ₹1 crore on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway near Navale Bridge. Police have also named a woman police constable and a constable attached to the Khed Shivapur police outpost as co-accused in the case. Both police personnel are currently absconding.

The arrested accused has been identified as Ashish Tiwari. The other accused include Ganesh Kadam, Vikram Chakankar, and Amey Karle. Police are also searching for another suspect believed to have played a role in the conspiracy.

Businessman Lured to Navale Bridge

According to police, the complainant, a stationery businessman from Talegaon Dabhade, was carrying ₹1 crore in cash on Saturday afternoon to deposit it at a private bank. He was accompanied by an associate and was travelling in a car driven by Chakankar.

Investigators alleged that Chakankar, who was part of the conspiracy, diverted the vehicle towards Navale Bridge instead of heading to the bank. There, two men posing as police officers intercepted the car, claiming they had received information about illegal cash being transported. They allegedly tried to seize the money under the pretext of official action.

Accused Posed as Journalist

To make the operation appear legitimate, the accused allegedly took the businessman and the cash to the Khed Shivapur police outpost. During the confusion, Tiwari allegedly introduced himself as a journalist and attempted to take custody of the cash.

However, the businessman resisted, preventing the accused from escaping with the entire amount.

₹20 Lakh Allegedly Stolen at Police Outpost

During the investigation, police uncovered what they described as a larger conspiracy involving personnel posted at the outpost. According to investigators, after the businessman reached the police outpost seeking help, Tiwari and a woman police constable allegedly removed ₹20 lakh from his bag.

The alleged involvement of serving police personnel has added a new dimension to the case.

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CCTV Footage Becomes Key Evidence

The investigation was complicated by the absence of CCTV cameras inside the Khed Shivapur police outpost. However, police examined footage from surveillance cameras installed outside the premises.

According to investigators, the footage showed Tiwari allegedly hiding the stolen cash inside the storage compartment of his scooter. The footage is being treated as crucial evidence in the case.

Police Hunt for Absconding Accused

Based on the evidence collected so far, police arrested Tiwari. Efforts are underway to trace the absconding woman constable, the constable attached to the outpost, and the remaining accused.

Investigators are also trying to establish the complete sequence of events and recover the remaining amount allegedly involved in the robbery.

Senior police officials have stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found to have participated in the conspiracy, regardless of their position, as the investigation continues.

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